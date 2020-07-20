How To Get Diamonds In Free Fire To Purchase Exclusive In-game Items?

Garena Free Fire is one of the widely popular battle royale games that is played by millions around the world. The game features a horde of weapons, outfits, vehicle skins, characters, and customizations, allowing players to personalise their items to give them a bit more flair on the battlefield. These items can be easily redeemed after completing the Elite Pass missions or purchased directly from the in-game shop. However, you will also need some diamonds in order to possess these items, which are available via the 'Diamond' section of the game. So, let's take a look at how you can get these diamonds in Free Fire.

Also Read | Fortnite Season 3: Where Is The Upgrade Bench In Salty Springs?

How to get Diamonds in Free Fire?

1. Top-Up

The easiest way to get diamonds in Free Fire is by purchasing them from the Top-up section in the game, under 'Diamonds'. You can purchase a minimum of 100 diamonds for $0.99, and a maximum of 5600 diamonds for $49.99. In addition, you also receive an exclusive reward after your very first diamond top-up.

2. Membership

For users who require diamonds more often can opt for a weekly or monthly membership. The weekly membership can be acquired for ₹159 while the monthly membership is available at ₹599. These memberships offer diamonds at a much cheaper rate as compared to regular top-ups.

Also Read | Costume Design Contest In Free Fire: How To Participate And What Are Prizes?

While top-up and memberships can be the easiest the fastest way to get diamonds, they clearly require a good deal of cash and buying them won’t always be a feasible option. Fortunately, there are certain hacks in Free Fire that allow you to get these diamonds for absolutely free. Here’s how to obtain free diamonds in Free Fire.

3. Official events from Garena

Garena frequently organises a bunch of different events that are centred around giving away free Diamonds to its players. And the number of diamonds that are up for grabs during these events is often substantially large. However, these events are available only on important days.

Also Read | Free Fire Advance Server OB 23: Step By Step Guide To Download OB 23

4. Report bugs when the Free Fire Advance Server is open

Reporting a bug in the 'Advance Server' is another great way to earn free diamonds in the game. All you need to do is participate in the Free Fire Advance Server and report the bugs or any other issues that come across during the gameplay. The number of diamonds you receive using this method is much higher than those awarded during official game events.

Also Read | Apex Legends Pathfinder Grapple Nerf; Legend Gets A New Twitch Prime Skin

Image credits: Garena Free Fire