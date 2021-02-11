How Many Chapters Are There In Little Nightmares 2? Know Details

Developed by Tarsier Studios and published by Bandai Namco, Little Nightmares 2 is one of the best games in the horror genre. The spine-chilling game was released today and many players have already started playing the game. However, some are still wondering about how many chapters are there in Little Nightmares 2. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How many chapters are there in Little Nightmares 2?

The newly launched horror title is neither short nor too long, it is of the perfect duration, as per many players. The Little Nightmares 2 Chapters are divided into five segments. This means that players need to advance through 5 Chapters in the game to fully complete it. Each Little Nightmares 2 Chapter will increase the fear inside players. Unlike the previous game, the developers have introduced the players to a new Protagonist with Six (from the original game). The duo will continue to survive from the creepy horrors of Pale City. You can find the complete list of all Little Nightmares 2 chapters below -

Chapter 1 - Wilderness

Chapter 2 - School

Chapter 3 - Hospital

Chapter 4 - Name undisclosed [Spoilers]

Chapter 5 - Name undisclosed [Spoilers]

How long is the Little Nightmares 2?

Many players before starting any game want to know the length of the game. Similarly, if you start your creepy journey through the Pale City without a guide, Little Nightmares 2 should take you between 5 and 6 hours to complete the first time around. There are a few puzzles that will catch you off-guard and make you think for a while, including one revolving around chess, or else it would be easier for you to get through the game (only if you are prepared to be afraid). Nevertheless, once you have completed the entire game, the second round might just be a cakewalk. Meaning all it would take to complete the Little Nightmares 2 is 3 hours or less.

