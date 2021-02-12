How Many Friends Can You Have On Pokemon Go? Check Out The Pokemon Go Friends Limit

Pokemon Go has remained in front of its opposition since its delivery. It has done that by continually expanding its offerings. The game uses AR abilities to reenact the Pokemon world into this present reality. Players will circumvent finding and getting new Pokemon for their assortment. Pokemon Go has additionally begun PvP where players can wage fights against their companions and random individuals, so the players need to draw out their best Pokemon in these circumstances. Many want to learn how many friends can you have on Pokemon Go.

How many friends can you have on Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go has developed a lot since its release, players can have and make friends in this game now. Players can use their friends to wage battles, trade pokemon, and a lot more activities. Although there is a Pokemon Go friends limit. The Pokemon Go friends limit has been set at 200 friends, players can’t add any more friends after they have reached that number. If they wish to add new friends, the players will have to first remove some friends after they have reached the 200 mark.

Pokemon Go Love Cup Guide

The Pokemon Go Love Cup League is coming out with 2 other leagues during the Lunar New Year 2021 event. The 2 Other leagues are Master League and Premier Cup. The Love Cup will start from 8th February at 1 PM PT and will go on till 15th February at 1 PM PT.

The Love Cup has its own set of rules for the Pokemon players can use in this league. The rules are that the Pokemon should be below the level of 1500 CP and they should be either red or pink color in the official Pokedex. Players can not use any legendary or mythical Pokemon in the Love Cup either. Check out the list of Pokemon Players can use below:

Charmeleon

Charizard

Vileplume

Paras

Parasect

Krabby

Kingler

Voltorb

Electrode

Goldeen

Seaking

Jynx

Magmar

Magikarp

Flareon

Ledyba

Ledian

Ariados

Yanma

Scizor

Slugma

Magcargo

Octillery

Delibird

Porygon2

Magby

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken

Wurmple

Medicham

Carvanha

Camerupt

Solrock

Corphish

Crawdaunt

Kricketot

Kricketune

Trash Cloak Burmy

Trash Cloak Wormadam

Magmortar

Porygon-Z

Wash Rotom

Tepig

Pignite

Emboar

Pansear

Simisear

Throh

Venipede

Scolipede

Krookodile

Darumaka

Darmanitan

Dwebble

Crustle

Autumn Form Deerling

Spring Form Deerling

Shelmet

Accelgor

Pawniard

Bisharp

Braviary

Heatmor

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Clefairy

Clefable

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Exeggcute

Lickitung

Happiny

Chansey

Mr. Mime

Mime Jr.

Porygon

Cleffa

Igglybuff

Flaaffy

Hoppip

Slowking

Snubbull

Corsola

Smoochum

Miltank

Blissey

Whismur

Skitty

Milotic

Gorebyss

Luvdisc

Cherubi

Sunny Form Cherrim

Lickilicky

Audino

Alomomola

Scrafty

