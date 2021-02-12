How Many Friends Can You Have On Pokemon Go? Check Out The Pokemon Go Friends Limit

Quick links:
Pokemon Go has remained in front of its opposition since its delivery. It has done that by continually expanding its offerings. The game uses AR abilities to reenact the Pokemon world into this present reality. Players will circumvent finding and getting new Pokemon for their assortment. Pokemon Go has additionally begun PvP where players can wage fights against their companions and random individuals, so the players need to draw out their best Pokemon in these circumstances. Many want to learn how many friends can you have on Pokemon Go.
Pokemon Go has developed a lot since its release, players can have and make friends in this game now. Players can use their friends to wage battles, trade pokemon, and a lot more activities. Although there is a Pokemon Go friends limit. The Pokemon Go friends limit has been set at 200 friends, players can’t add any more friends after they have reached that number. If they wish to add new friends, the players will have to first remove some friends after they have reached the 200 mark.
The Pokemon Go Love Cup League is coming out with 2 other leagues during the Lunar New Year 2021 event. The 2 Other leagues are Master League and Premier Cup. The Love Cup will start from 8th February at 1 PM PT and will go on till 15th February at 1 PM PT.
The Love Cup has its own set of rules for the Pokemon players can use in this league. The rules are that the Pokemon should be below the level of 1500 CP and they should be either red or pink color in the official Pokedex. Players can not use any legendary or mythical Pokemon in the Love Cup either. Check out the list of Pokemon Players can use below:
