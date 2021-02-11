Pokemon Go Trading Guide: Know All About Pokemon Go Trading Here

Quick links:
Pokemon Go has been around for a while now, it brings all Pokemon fun in a handheld device. Players can find and catch new Pokemon, they can also battle their existing Pokemon with other trainers in leagues and gyms to become the ultimate Pokemon Master. Players can also attempt other quests and missions to earn bonus rewards in Pokemon Go. Many players have been inquisitive about Pokemon Go Trading.
Trading has been an important aspect in the Pokemon Series, the Pokemon Gameboys series and now it has made its way into Pokemon Go too. Trading allows the player to exchange Pokémon with their friends and expand their Pokédex. Trading occurs in-person and in real-time so the player will need to be in close range of their friend in order to trade Pokémon.
Many players have asked about Pokemon Go Trade Cost. Every trade requires that the player and their friend spend some Stardust. Different Pokémon require different amounts of Stardust. A legendary, shiny or mythic pokemon will cost more Stardust than the normal Pokemon. Players can lower the Pokemon Go Trade Cost by increasing the Friendship Level with their trading partner. Check out how to trade in Pokemon Go Below:
Check out the Pokemon Go Trade restrictions below:
Some Pokemon will require more Stardust than others and these come in the Pokemon Go Special Trades category. Here’s the type of Pokemon that would need Special Trades:
There are certain restrictions that the players need to keep in mind while trading. Check out the Pokemon GO trading Restrictions below:
