Pokemon Go Trading Guide: Know All About Pokemon Go Trading Here

Pokemon Go has been around for a while now, it brings all Pokemon fun in a handheld device. Players can find and catch new Pokemon, they can also battle their existing Pokemon with other trainers in leagues and gyms to become the ultimate Pokemon Master. Players can also attempt other quests and missions to earn bonus rewards in Pokemon Go. Many players have been inquisitive about Pokemon Go Trading.

Pokemon Go Trading

Trading has been an important aspect in the Pokemon Series, the Pokemon Gameboys series and now it has made its way into Pokemon Go too. Trading allows the player to exchange Pokémon with their friends and expand their Pokédex. Trading occurs in-person and in real-time so the player will need to be in close range of their friend in order to trade Pokémon.

Many players have asked about Pokemon Go Trade Cost. Every trade requires that the player and their friend spend some Stardust. Different Pokémon require different amounts of Stardust. A legendary, shiny or mythic pokemon will cost more Stardust than the normal Pokemon. Players can lower the Pokemon Go Trade Cost by increasing the Friendship Level with their trading partner. Check out how to trade in Pokemon Go Below:

Players must be physically in the same location in order to trade. When the players have reached the friend’s location, they can initiate the trade.

In Map View, navigate to the Trainer Profile.

Tap the Friends tab at the top of the screen to open the Friend List.

The player should tap on the Trainer that they wish to trade Pokémon with.

Tap on the Trade button to enter the trading screen.

Once the friend joins the trading session, they will be able to select a Pokémon to trade.

Before selecting a Pokémon, players can view the Pokémon’s details.

The CP, HP, and other stats are adjusted when the players trade. The Pokémon’s new CP and HP will appear as a range.

After both parties have selected a Pokémon to trade, a confirmation option will appear.

The amount of Stardust that is required for the trade will appear next to the button.

Players also see the amount of Candy they have received through the trade. The amount of Candy the players can earn depends on the distance between where the two Pokémon were caught. More distance means more Candy.

Tap on the Confirm button to complete the trade.

Check out the Pokemon Go Trade restrictions below:

Special Trades

Some Pokemon will require more Stardust than others and these come in the Pokemon Go Special Trades category. Here’s the type of Pokemon that would need Special Trades:

Pokémon not already in your Pokédex

Legendary Pokémon

Shiny Pokémon

Pokémon with forms not already in the player’s Pokédex (like Unown, costumed Pikachu, and Castform)

Restrictions

There are certain restrictions that the players need to keep in mind while trading. Check out the Pokemon GO trading Restrictions below:

Trading is only available for Trainers that are Level 10 or above.

Certain Pokémon cannot be traded. Mythical Pokémon (like Mew) and Pokémon that have previously been traded once before cannot be traded.

