Pokemon Go Shiny Golden: Learn How To Get Shiny Goldeen Here

Pokemon Go is quite possibly the most inventive handheld games out there today. This game requires the player to escape their usual range of familiarity and play the game out in the open. Players need to wander out in the wild to discover and gather Pokemon and grow their Pokedex. This new idea has been broadly acknowledged and the game has created a huge player base simultaneously. Pokemon Go has a vast variety of Pokemon to catch, many users want to learn how to get Shiny Goldeen in Pokemon Go.

How to get Shiny Goldeen in Pokemon Go?

Goldeen is one of the first generation Pokemon and is found in the Kanto region. It is a beautiful fish like Pokemon that has a horn on its head which is extremely powerful while ramming its opponents. Catching Pokemon Go Shiny Goldeen is a tough job as it is a rare occurrence. Shiny Goldeen can be a strong pokemon to have when facing gyms and other trainers. Shiny Goldeen Evolution is Shiny Seaking, and that is a strong water-type Pokemon for the player’s collection. Shiny Goldeen evolution costs the players 50 candies. Check out how to catch Pokemon Go Shiny Goldeen below:

The way to get Pokemon Go Shiny Goldeen is trying to catch it during its spotlight hour. The use of lure at a pokestop and incense while walking around will also increase the chances for the player to get a Shiny Goldeen for their collection. Players should also stock up on great balls, ultra-balls, and Razz Berries to increase their chances of catching the pokemon. Check out Shiny Goldeen Stats below:

Pokémon GO Goldeen is a Water-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1302, 123 attack, 110 defense, and 128 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Goldeen is vulnerable to Electric and Grass-type moves. Goldeen is boosted by Rain weather. Goldeen's best moves are Mud Shot and Aqua Tail (7.10 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

