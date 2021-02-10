Pokemon Go Magikarp: Here's All You Need To Know About This Kanto Region Pokemon

Pokemon Go brings all the nostalgia back into the player’s hands. Pokemon has a huge fanbase, right from the games on the Gameboy, players have been in love with the series. Pokemon Go is a mobile game and allows the players to find, catch and battle on the Go. The game already has a huge Pokemon roster and keeps adding new ones in the version updates. Many players want to learn more about Pokemon Go Magikarp.

Pokemon Go Magikarp

Magikarp is one of the first generation Pokemon and is found in the Kanto region. Almost everyone would remember this Pokemon from the series as the Pokemon that was the visual representation of fish out of water. Magikarp evolution is what players catch this pokemon for, the evolution is one of the strongest Pokemon from the Kanto region. Magikarp evolution is Gyarados and it costs a whopping 400 candies to perform this evolution.

Magikarp can be a good addition to the player’s Pokemon collection if they are trying to catch ‘em all or if they just need a Gyarados for their battles. It is also advisable for the players to learn Magikarp best moveset, stats and weaknesses, just in case they end up using it in a battle. Check out the Pokemon Go Magikarp stats below:

Pokémon GO Magikarp is a Water-type Pokemon with a max CP of 310, 29 attack, 85 defense, and 85 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Magikarp is vulnerable to Electric and Grass-type moves. Magikarp is boosted by Rain weather. Magikarp's best moves are Splash and Struggle (1.93 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

