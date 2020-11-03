Are Peyote Plants Still In GTA Online 2020? Learn More About These Plants In Game

GTA franchise is known to add the wildest things in their games. Rockstar has made GTA online one of their main projects and will carry on this franchise over to the next-gen consoles. Rockstar has tried to create a different level of a multiplayer game experience with GTA online by continuously adding more and more content and making it feel like a lived-in world. Players of the game lose track of time as they are lost within the endless activities the world of GTA online provides. One of the features that made its way from the GTA V campaign to GTA online was peyote plants, but only for a limited time. Players are wondering are peyote plants still in GTA online 2020.

Also read: All 10 movie props location guide for GTA online Solomon event

Also read: How To Increase FPS In GTA 5? Here Are Some Techniques To Get Smoother Gameplay

Are peyote plants still in GTA online 2020?

Peyote plants in GTA online were a surprising addition. The plants have a special effect on the player that turns them into a random animal from the game. These peyote plants were requested to be brought onto GTA online from GTA V because of how fun they were to mess around with.

Peyote Plants in GTA online are small cactus with hallucinogenic properties and after consuming one the player turns into an animal from the game. The player can then use the specific abilities of the animal to put terror in the hearts of the NPCs and also react in a certain way with other players in GTA online too.

These Peyote plants have been scattered all over the map. When a player comes near a plant their controller starts vibrating, and the vibration gets stronger as the player gets closer to the plant and they start hearing the sound of the animal the peyote plant will turn them into. The answer to the question, 'Are peyote plants still in GTA online 2020?' is no. They are currently removed from the online part of the game and are only available in the GTA V offline open world. There has been news that Rockstar will be adding them back to the game for the Halloween Week event in 2020. Here is a list of all the animals peyote plants could turn the players into in GTA online:

Dogs

Border Collie

Husky

Labrador Retriever

Poodle

Pug

Rottweiler

West Highland Terrier

Birds

Chicken

Chicken Hawks

Cormorants

Crows

Pigeons

Seagulls

Marine

Dolphins

Fish

Killer Whale

Hammerhead Shark

Tiger Sharks

Stingrays

Mammals

Boars

Cats

Cows

Coyotes

Deer

Mountain Lion

Pigs

Rabbits

Special

Sasquatch

Also read: What Is The Diamond Adversary Series In GTA Online? Read Details

Also read: Is The GTA Money Glitch Patched? Here Are Details You Need To Know