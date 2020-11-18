How Many People Play Rainbow Six Siege? Find Out Current Number Of Players In 2020

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege comes under the game genre of online tactical shooter video game and is developed by Ubisoft Montreal along with the publishers being Ubisoft. The platforms on which it was released worldwide include Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Rainbow Six Siege is scheduled to release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2020. Continue reading to know about how many people play Rainbow Six Siege.

Users on Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six: Siege launched first in December 2015 for the platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. During the initial stages, this multiplayer shooter went through a rocky career in the gaming community but Ubisoft kept releasing updates which turned the game completely into an all-time favourite which has attracted gamers since 5 years of its release.

In September 2020 the total number of players was 50 million and now in 2020 Ubisoft announced that the current number of Rainbow Six Siege players is more than 55 million. The game is always managing to lure new players and even The Division and Ghost Recon have received their sequels. As of the most recent news, Ubisoft is now working on Rainbow Six: Quarantine, which will completely keep its focus as a cooperative shooter action game.

Most Popular Game in the World

As of October 2020, the most popular game in the world currently is League of Legends, followed by Rainbow Six Siege as the second most popular game.

1. League of Legends - Riot Games-

2. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Ubisoft

3. Among Us - InnerSloth

4. Minecraft - Mojang

5. Valorant - Riot Games

6. Rocket League - Psyonix

7. Overwatch - Blizzard Entertainment

8. Apex Legends - Electronic Arts

9. Genshin Impact - miHoYo

10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Activision

11. Hearthstone - Blizzard Entertainment

12. Grand Theft Auto V - Rockstar Games

13. World of Warcraft - Blizzard Entertainment

14. Fall Guys - Devolver Digital-

15. Dota 2 - Valve Corporation

16. PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS - PUBG Corporation-

17. ROBLOX - Roblox Corporation-

18. Phasmophobia - Kinetic Games

19. Fortnite - Epic Games

20. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive - Valve Corporation

