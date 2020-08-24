When Will You Get The Tart Tycoon Skin? Learn How To Get The Skin In #FreeFornite Cup

Fortnite Season 4 will be rolled out on August 27, 2020, just a day after Season 3 wraps up on August 26, 2020, following the tradition of the game. Players across the globe are quite excited to witness what the new update is going to offer. This time, Fortnite is collaborating with Marvel Comics to bring new and incredible Marvel superhero skins in the game. However, while many players are excited for the new season after the theme announcement, some are wondering about the Tart Tycoon skin and when will they be getting it. If you are wondering about when will you get the Tart Tycoon skin in Fortnite and more, do not worry, here is all you need to know:

When will you get the Tart Tycoon skin in Fortnite?

The Tart Tycoon skin has been mesmerizing many players of the Fortnite gaming community. However, to get the Tart Tycoon skin in Fortnite, one must earn at least 10 points in the Free Fortnite Cup. The tournament yesterday i.e. on August 23, 2020, and the start times 3 PM based on your region. Score 10 points during the tournament and it will help you earn the Tart Tycoon skin. Nevertheless, you need to be aware of the facts on how to earn points in the Free Fortnite Cup. So, follow the list given below and learn what will help you generate more points in the tournament.

How to earn points in #FreeFortnite Cup?

Active Time - 1 point for every 3 minutes on the BR island.

- 1 point for every 3 minutes on the BR island. Eliminations - 1 point per Elimination

- 1 point per Elimination Victory Royale - 10 points for each Victory Royale

Why did I not get the Tart Tycoon skin?

The Tart Tycoon skin is one of the major attractions for the players who are thinking to be a part of the Free Fortnite Cup. However, to get them you need to earn at least 10 points in the tournament. Many who have already participated in the ongoing cup and scored 10 points in a match have been wondering "why did I not get the Tart Tycoon skin?" Nevertheless, you must know that the tournament skin would be provided to you after the Free Fortnite Cup ends.

How many points to get the Tart Tycoon skin in Fortnite?

You need to earn 10 points to get the Tart Tycoon skin in Fortnite

