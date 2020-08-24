How To Download Fall Guys On PC? Is Fall Guys Free? Know Details

Mediatonic, Fall Guys, Battle Royale is amongst the best games a player would play in his/her life. This survival game puts you in a crazy battle with 59 other people in the same match and you have to win. The question is, can you? Many players wonder if they can play this PlayStation 4 and Xbox One game on their PC. If you wonder the same, the answer for you is YES, you can. So, if you want to know how to download Fall Guys on PC, do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to download Fall Guys on PC?

Fall Guys is an online multiplayer game available to all players on PlayStation 4 and Microsoft. However, Android, iOS, and Nintendo users are unable to enjoy the game on their platforms. But, you can still play the game on PC using Steam Store. Although the multiplayer game is not free to play, a player needs to buy it at a reasonable price of â‚¹529, which is relatively cheap. Here is a complete step-by-step guide to download the game from Steam for Windows PC:

Fall Guys on Steam

At first, one needs to go to the Steam Windows app or open Steam on your web browser.

Click on the search bar in the top right corner and search for Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout.

Click on the game that appears in the results.

You will be directed to the game page from where you can download the game.

To download, first, complete the transaction through any of your preferred payment methods.

As soon as the transaction procedures are over, the game will be added to your steam library.

Click on the library option on the top left corner of Steam. (right beside store option)

Unlike Epic Games Store, you do not have to start the download manually. Once you have bought Fall Guys, Steam will automatically start the download.

If the download process does not start automatically you can go to the library and do it manually.

Is Fall Guys free?

As mentioned above, Fall Guys on Steam costs â‚¹529 for download.

All Images from Fall Guys on Steam Store

