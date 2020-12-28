How To Active Xbox Live Gold Card? Step-by-Step Guide To Answer All Your Doubts

Xbox Live has been one of the most talked-about topics in the gaming community recently. Gamers have been asking a lot of questions related to Xbox Live 12 month card. So to help them, we have listed all the information we have about the same. Read more about how to activate Xbox live gold card.

How to activate Xbox live gold Card?

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to Xbox live gold card subscription recently. They are trying to find answers to questions like how to activate Xbox Live Gold card and how to use Xbox Live Gold card. The answer to his question can be found by looking at Xbox official website. Xbox Live is the online service for Xbox One players. The user is automatically logged into Xbox live once they are signed in their Microsoft Account. This was first launched at E3 way back in 2002 and since then, Xbox Live has come a long way to establish a firm grip amongst the gaming community. To further their agenda, Xbox catered to the gaming industries wishes by launching a premium service, Xbox Live Gold.

One of the many ways to upgrade your basic Xbox live experience to a Gold membership is by purchasing an Xbox Live Gold Card. To activate your purchase and dive into the exhilarating online world, Xbox offers nothing but the flexibility to their users. The user can redeem their purchase through an array of options mentioned below. Ideally, Xbox uses a code format to smoothly transact the users purchase. Once the user purchases an Xbox Live Gold Card, they will find the required code printed on the card. The code is 25 characters long, including a mix of numbers and letters in a 5x5 format. To redeem this code, the Xbox user can input the code through the following options.

Redeem code via your Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S console:

1.Sign in to your Xbox console (make sure you’re signed in with the Microsoft account you want to redeem the code with).

2.From the Home screen, select and open the Store app.

3.In the Store app, move the cursor left or press the View button on the controller to open the side menu and select Redeem.

5.Enter the 25-character code which is printed in the card, and then follow the prompts.

