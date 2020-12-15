Cold War: How To Fix 'Blackout Trial Has Ended' Error On Your Xbox?

Cold War has just been released and the players seem to love the game. But some Xbox players have recently been complaining about Blackout trail has ended error. They are trying to fix these issues. So we have decided to help these players with our guide to the Cold war. Read more to know about the Cold War how to fix blackout trial has ended.

How to fix Blackout trial has ended error?

A number of Xbox players have recently been talking about the new Cold War issue. The term Blackout trial has ended has been trending amongst the gaming community. This is because players can see a screen as they start the game which says “Blackout Trial has ended. Purchase the full game in order to unlock Blackout, Multiplayer, and Zombies”.

A Cold War update might just fix this bug for all the players who have been complaining about Blackout trial has ended issue. To answer the players’ questions like how to fix Blackout trial has ended, we have listed some steps to help you out. Read more about the Cold War how to fix Blackout trial has ended.

Open the Manage Game and Add-Ons option

Choose Black Ops Cold War

Install all content packs that are ready for download

Close the screen

Restart the Black Ops Cold War application

Our teams have provided us with an update for the "Blackout Trial" error after updating Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. If you do happen to see this you can work around this problem by installing any missing content. Visit https://t.co/Ws5ZysVjvV for more info & detailed steps. https://t.co/YXcqovlIou — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) December 8, 2020

More about Cold War

Currently, the Standard Edition of the game costs £59.99 meanwhile the Cross-gen bundle is £64.99. Apart from this, the Cold War download size is going to be somewhere around 95GB and 133GB for PS4 and PS5 respectively. 93GB and 136GB is the total size of the cold war for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users respectively.

The makers of Call Of Duty had released a trailer for COD Cold War on their youtube page. It is called “Know Your History” and is a small teaser for their upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The makers have certainly gone for bringing in some real incidents from the Cold War into the game. The trailer also says that it has been inspired by true events. The teaser does not show much about the gameplay or graphics fo the game but gives a brief idea about the game’s plot. The players may or may not be involved with an alleged Soviet spy codenamed “Perseus”. This was flashed during the video and it could be an essential piece of information about the game.

