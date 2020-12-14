How To Get Refund For Cyberpunk 2077 On PlayStation 4 And Xbox One?

CD Projekt's Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the most anticipated video games to come out this year. The action role-playing video game has garnered huge attention from the online gaming community for its various customization features and compelling central questline. However, the open-world title has also been plagued with a literal catalogue of bugs, performance issues, and graphical glitches that are especially widespread on the PlayStation 4 console.

Ever since the game launched last week, there have been numerous users who have taken to social media platforms to express their frustration with the title. Gamers are not only encountering Cyberpunk PS4 performance issues and major glitches, but they are also complaining of continues crashes. Luckily for the fans, a few gamers have started reporting that Sony is offering both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners a refund on the video game.

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 Crashing: How To Fix 'Whoa! Cyberpunk 2077 Has Flatlined' Error

How to get a refund for Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4?

Sony has a PlayStation Store refund policy which allows users to cancel PS4 digital purchases within 14 days from the date of purchase. Users only get a refund if they haven't streamed or downloaded the purchased content. However, in the case of Cyberpunk 2077, you may still try your luck as the game as several users claim they have been able to get a refund.

In order to get a Cyberpunk 2077 refund, users will need to call the PlayStation support line and get in touch with the support rep. If you qualify for a refund, the game will be removed from your library. Here are the steps to request a Cyberpunk 2077 refund on your PS4.

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 The Pickup: Full Walkthrough For The Pickup Quest

Step 1: Visit the PlayStation Store Refund Request page here.

Step 2: Click on the 'Sign in' button to log into your PlayStation account.

Step 3: Scroll down and click on 'Contact us'

Step 4: Scroll back down on the next page and select 'Open Chatbox'

Here, you will need to answer a few questions. If you seem eligible, you will be directed to an agent to discuss the issue.

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.04: Patch Notes Address Game-breaking Bugs And Performance Issues

How to get a refund for Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One?

If you looking to request a refund on Xbox One, you can visit this link. Once you are on the page, click on the 'Sign in' button to log into your account and choose 'Request a subscription refund'. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the refund. This should only take you a few minutes.

Cyberpunk 2077 was released on December 10, and has already received four patch updates. The gaming company has stated that it will continue to roll out further updates to improve the game and address the existing issues.

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 1.05 Update: When Will The The Patch Notes Arrive? Details Here

Image credits: Cyberpunk