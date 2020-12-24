Xbox Series X Restock Update: Know When Will Xbox Series X Be Back In Stock

Who doesn’t want a brand new next-gen console in the comfort of their own during these trying times? The fans of the Microsoft contender, Xbox Series X will be trying to pick up the latest console as soon as possible. This hasn’t been a possibility for many as due to high demand and low production rate, the console is out of stock at the moment. Players are waiting for the Xbox Series X Restock and many have asked, when will Xbox Series X be back in stock?

When will Xbox Series X be back in Stock?

Players have been hoping to pick one of the latest next-gen consoles by Microsoft as soon as possible, but that hasn’t been a possibility for most. The issue for the players is not just the low production rate, but scalpers and bots have entered the scene too. These scalpers are hoarding the Xbox Series X consoles and selling them for a major profit to other buyers. This is a serious issue that is being faced by both consoles.

Christmas is just around the corner and the players need the Xbox Series X to restock more than anything right now. The Xbox Series S is in stock for most retailers, but the players want to get their hands on the higher end Xbox Series X. Players should look out for Walmart Xbox Series X restock or Target Xbox Series X restock or any other retail store’s restock for the console. Here are all the retailers that are working on the Xbox Series X restock at the moment:

Walmart Xbox Series X Restock: Walmart hasn’t been having it easy. For the longest time, their website has told the buyers that the console is out of stock and on backorder. They have mentioned that they will be restocking the store with Xbox Series X soon and the players should keep an eye out for that.

Target Xbox Series X Restock: This retailer hasn’t officially announced to restock of the next-gen console. The availability of the Xbox Series X at Target differs for each store. Buyers are advised to refer to the website of this retailer to know when and where they can get the Xbox Series X.

Amazon: Amazon has the Xbox Series X and S in stock and the players should be quick in their actions if they want to pick one up soon.

Microsoft: Players can purchase the consoles from the Microsoft website directly. They should be fast about it as the Xbox Series X and S will be out of stock before they even know it.

