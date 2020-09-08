How To Airwalk In Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 And 2 Remastered? Learn More

A player can actually feel how it feels like to be in the shoes of a professional skater while playing the Tony Hawk Pro Skater remastered versions on the latest generation of consoles. The players can skate and do tricks in the various playgrounds provided by the game to explore.

These playgrounds also have specific challenges that lead to the 100% completion of the game, which unlocks all the mods and cheats for the game. Some of these challenges are fairly simple, but some, on the other hand, can be quite tricky to complete as they consist of certain tricks and combinations that need to be executed at specific spots. One of these tricky challenges that get on most player's nerves is 'Airwalk the Flying Leap Gap' challenge.

'Airwalk the Flying Leap Gap' challenge

This challenge isn't essentially a difficult one to complete but it can get annoying for the players as they have issues finding the location and most times skate right through the location. The players have to pass the large wooden ramp on in the earlier stage of the Mall level and take the stairs right after it.

After reaching the top of the stairs the players need to jump over the railed ledge found there and perform an Airwalk before hitting the ground to complete the 'Airwalk the Flying Leap Gap' challenge.

How to Airwalk in THPS?

Here comes the tricky part where the player needs to know how to execute the Airwalk, the steps to perform an Airwalk are as follows on each console respectively.

PS4

First, hold the analog stick diagonally down towards the right

Press O to perform the Airwalk while the player is mid-air

Holding O will extend the trick rewarding the player with more points

Xbox One

First, hold the analog stick diagonally down towards the right

Press B to perform the Airwalk while the player is mid-air

Holding B will extend the trick rewarding the player with more points

Other Gaps in challenges in THPS Mall level

There quite a few gaps and challenges in the mall level that the players can complete for some extra points:

Huge Stair Set Off A Mezzanine: 2500 points.

Coffee Grind: 1000 points

For the Whole Atrium: 500 points

Fountain Gap: 250 points

Exit Stage Right: 250 points

Exit Stage Left: 250 points

Over A Stair Set: 250 points

Over A Huge Stair Set: 2,000 points

Planter Gap: 100 points

Rail Combo: 500 points

Skater Escalator Gap: 500 points

Across The Light Beam: 250 points

The Long Rail: 1,500 points

The Short Rail: 1,000 points

