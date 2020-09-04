Is Tony Hawk Pro Skater Remastered Multiplayer? Does It Come With Local Multiplayer Mode?

Activision’s Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 has finally released to critical acclaim and praises from fans of the popular franchise. Developed by Vicarious Visions, the skateboarding game title is now available across the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC platforms. The PC version of the game is exclusively available on the Epic Games Store.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 is a remastered version of the original Tony Hawk's Pro Skater (1999) and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 (2000) games. The latest title offers a number of improvements over the original versions and promises an exciting gameplay experience to the fans. It also packs some amazing replayability features which will definitely keep the fans engaged even once they get past the main campaigns.

And while the game is certainly a huge upgrade over the original series, fans are also concerned if the remastered version will feature a multiplayer mode. So, let us quickly check out if Activision’s Tony Hawk Pro Skater Remake actually comes with a multiplayer option.

Is Tony Hawk Pro Skater Remastered multiplayer?

According to game developers, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered will come with both online and local multiplayer modes. In addition, players will be able to participate in Combo Challenge, Free Skate, Trick Attack, Score Challenge, Combo Mambo and Graffiti across both local and multiplayer options.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater Remastered price

The Tony Hawk Pro Skater Remake can be purchased for $39.99 on all platforms including the Xbox One, PS4 and Windows PC via Epic Games Store.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered Editions

The game also has a Digital Deluxe Edition which is available for $49.99 which offers bonus content to the fans. Additionally, the game also comes with a Collector's Edition, however, it has been sold out.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered will release worldwide on September 4, 2020, at 01:00 UCT. The remake marks the first major video game in the popular Tony Hawk franchise since the release of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5.

Image credits: Activision