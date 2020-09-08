Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 And 2 Remake Rooftop Gaps And How To Complete Challenge

The benchmark pro skating game, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2 has been remastered for the latest generation of consoles. The classic skater game has made its way to Xbox One and PS4 and the fans are loving it. Players are so excited to play the game that they've made so many memories, that it has become a race to complete the game at 100%. One of these challenges has been found to be particularly challenging by the players to complete and that is jumping off 3 rooftop gaps in Downtown.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater Rooftop Gaps

This challenge is especially challenging as the game is pretty vague about the details of completing it. The game just asks the player to jump on 3 rooftop gaps in downtown to complete the challenge, but don't give any idea of which rooftops to jump from and where are these located, therefore it is a challenging task for most players.

How to complete the THPS Downtown rooftop gaps challenge?

THPS Downtown Rooftop gap 1

For the first rooftop, the player needs to skate over to the movie theatre when they spawn into the level. The players can spot a parked truck that they can ramp over and enter a tunnel. After riding the tunnel all the way, the player reaches the first rooftop. The player needs to jump from the ramp towards the left of the roof and fly straight through a window on the other side of the street to complete 1 out of the 3 roofs.

THPS Downtown Rooftop gap 2

The second rooftop can also be accessed by the first rooftop, so the player should make their way back there, but this time around skate through a building made of glass. The players will be able to spot a big, squared skating pool, with a ramp on the edge. This ramp will have a bright spray-painted arrow on it indicating the player to jump off from. The player needs to jump off this ramp onto the roof on the opposite side to complete the second rooftop gap.

THPS Downtown Rooftop gap 3

The third and final rooftop and can be found on the opposite side of the second rooftop, where they will find a ramp on the far side. The players need to use this ramp to jump to the ground and complete the challenge and get a little closer to completing 100% of the game.

Promo image source: TonyHawkTheGame Twitter