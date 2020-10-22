How To Become Shadow In Fortnite And Haunt Your Opponents?

Epic Games has brought back Fortnitemares, an annual Halloween-themed event that is loaded with tons of new content for the fans. As part of the event, fans will be able to participate in a bunch of special Fortnitemares challenges that offers various cosmetic rewards and a good amount of XP.

One of the challenges allows gamers to play matches as a Shadow. And while it may seem a bit challenging, it will only take you a few seconds to take this form. So, let us quickly show you how to become a Shadow in Fortnite.

How to become Shadow in Fortnite?

As mentioned earlier, it will only take you a few seconds to transform into a Shadow after dropping onto the Fortnite map. The first step is to load into the battle royale game and head over to a busy location. Your goal is to get yourself eliminated from the game by an enemy. Instead, you can also get yourself killed by another Shadow player.

In case you are not able to find an enemy, you can simply jump off a high structure and succumb to death. Regardless of how you die, you will find yourself return into the battle as a Shadow and haunt your opponents. Once you are back in the game, you can continue to play matches as a Shadow, However, you need to be cautious as you may still get killed by your enemies. Interestingly, if you become a Shadow Fortnite, and the leave the game, you will be rewarded with hefty XP.

Become a shadow not working

There could be instances where the game does not reward you for your troubles in one go. In this case, you may log back in and try completing the shadow challenge again until it finally works. However, this is obviously a minor bug which should be fixed soon.

You can also try out plenty of other unique Fortnitemares challenges that are live across all platforms. The free-to-play video game is available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Android, and Microsoft Windows platforms.

