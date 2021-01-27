How To Become President In BitLife: A Detailed Guide On Running For President

BitLife is one of the widely popular simulation games that has grown tremendously since its release. The video game allows players to start a new life as a random character and explore various possibilities by making several choices as you progress. Players can also decide and start pursuing a specific role or profession by making certain life choices. This includes running for president of the United States.

It is clearly one of the most prestigious titles you can have in the game, however, it takes a lot of work to get there. The first thing you need to do is get yourself a Bitizenship. This is essentially the game's premium service that enables you to access a bunch of interactions that aren't available with the free service. Once you have that, you can go through the following steps to become a Bitlife President.

How to become President in Bitlife?

To run for President, you will need to start a new life in the United States while ensuring that you have decent stats on smarts and looks. It is suggested that you take up Political Science in school to improve your chances. After this, going to Business or Law school will also help you to achieve your goal.

You need to make sure that you start making some money during this period as you will need it for your campaigns. Consider becoming a lawyer or running for the School Board of Directors. You can also go for other political positions to get some experience and also generate a good amount of money. Once you have made a good amount of money, you should try becoming a Mayor. At this point, you can start using various social media tools at your disposal to promote yourself and boost your political campaign for exposure. Remember that you need to continue generating as much money as you can as it will ultimately help you with your final campaign.

Continue to gain experience and you should become a famous politician in no time. This is when you can finally run for President and begin your final campaign. You will also need to set a campaign budget at this point. Make sure that you set it around $1,00,000 for success. If you are elected, you can still boost your approval ratings.

Players should note that there are certain occasions when you run for President, you will fail to succeed. In this case, you will need to give it a few attempts until you finally make it.

Image credits: BitLife Moments | YouTube