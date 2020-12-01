BitLife is one of the most interesting simulation video games out there which allows users to explore the various possibilities of life. As you continue to make choices and advance in the game, you might end up making a bad decision which might eventually land you in jail. However, it can be quite difficult for players to escape prison especially if you are new to the game. So, let us show you how to escape from prison in our BitLife prison escape guide.

How to escape from prison in BitLife?

Jailbird and Houdini are the two ribbons that are associated with escaping prisons in the game. You can easily achieve the first one if you enter and escape a jail about four times. Players can achieve the latter when they enter and escape the jail for about ten times before dying. However, this wouldn't require a lot of effort as all you need to do is reach your 60s and start committing crimes such as robbery and others.

Now once you are caught and you attempt to escape from prison, you should note that the maps will be randomized. However, this shouldn't confuse you as you will need to apply the same set of rules every time you try to break prison. All you need to do is make your way to the end and avoid getting caught by the cop.

You need to remember that when the cop makes this first move, it will be in a horizontal motion. Now, depending on your single move, the cop will make two moves, which means that he will move two spaces and get right in your way. This works like a puzzle and requires you to trap the cop.

However, it will be far more challenging when you are looking to attempt supermax prison escapes. Also, you will encounter various layouts when looking to break prisons. In order to be successful, you will need to carefully plan your every move. Here's an example of how you can actually plan your escape from prisons in BitLife.

Image credits: YouTube | Ice Juice