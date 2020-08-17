How To Change Your Age On PS4: Update Your Age On The PSN In 4 Simple Steps

PlayStation users can easily change their PlayStation Network (PSN) names using the Online ID feature. However, if you have entered an incorrect birthdate at the time of registration, it might seem a bit challenging to modify it at a later date. This is because Sony doesn’t allow users to edit their age like other details associated with the account. There is generally a need to alter your age settings especially if you have entered an older age during the initial account setup to avoid any kind of content restrictions.

Fortunately, there is still a way to rectify your age on the PlayStation Network by following a few simple steps. So, let’s quickly take a look at how you can change your age on your PS4 account.

How to change your age on PS4?

PlayStation users can now change their age on the PlayStation Network by connecting their PSN account to their Sony account. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Step 1: Visit the link.

You can access the link using a desktop or your smartphone.

Step 2: Enter your email and password, and click on the ‘Sign in’ button.

Make sure that you sign in with the same email and password that you have used for your PSN account.

Step 3: Once you are signed in, you will be asked to select a new date of birth from the drop-down menu. Select the date and it will reflect your new age.

Step 4: Read and accept the privacy statement by checking the box and tap ‘Save’ to proceed with the changes.

Once you have saved the changes, the company will update the new age on both your PSN Network and the Sony account. However, it is worth noting that Sony only allows users to make these once for a particular account.

Currently, this is the only way to change your age on your PlayStation 4. Also, since there are no PS4 settings that allow you to modify your age internally, you should be extra cautious while using the above method as you won't be able to make any changes for the second time in case you mess up.

