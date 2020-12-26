Oculus Quest 2 Not Pairing: Follow These Steps To Fix The Bluetooth Pairing Error

Oculus Quest 2 is the most advanced all-in-one VR system yet. Each and every detail of this latest model has been engineered to make the virtual worlds efficiently adapt to your movements. This in turn will let you explore awe-inspiring games and experiences that will give you unparalleled freedom. There is no requirement of a PC or a console. Users of the Oculus Quest 2 can get the most out of this device with blazing-fast performance and next-generation graphics. The stunning display features 50% more pixels than the original Quest which will make you focus even more. Here, you will know all about Oculus Quest 2 Bluetooth pairing method.

Oculus Quest 2 Not Pairing to Phone

If you're having trouble with connecting or pairing your Oculus Touch controllers with your headset, it means that there is a problem with the Oculus Quest 2 pairing code and you can try any of the following actions:

Press any button to wake the controller while using Oculus Quest 2 or Quest.

While you have your headset on, press and hold the Oculus button.

Remove the batteries and place it back into your Oculus Touch controllers.

Unpair and re-pair your controllers: To unpair your controller: Open the Oculus app on your phone. Tap from the universal menu. Tap the Oculus Quest 2 or Quest headset you currently have paired. Tap Controllers, then tap the controller that you want to unpair. Tap Unpair Controller > Unpair.

To re-pair your controller: Open the Oculus app on your phone. Tap Oculus Quest 2 or Oculus Quest in the top-left corner of your Oculus app. Tap Settings in the bottom-right corner of your app. Tap Oculus Quest 2 or Oculus Quest under your name and email address. Tap Controllers, then tap + Pair New Controller. Tap Pair Oculus Quest Left Controller or Pair Oculus Quest Right Controller to choose which controller you'd like to pair. Press and hold the and buttons on your right controller or and on your left controller until the controller LED blinks and then lights up to finalise the pairing.



