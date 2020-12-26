How To Cast Oculus Quest 2 To TV: A Detailed Step-by-step Setup Guide

Oculus Quest 2 is one of the most advanced VR headsets out there and a leap forward in the world of gaming. It comes with a wide range of unique features and allows you to watch all the action unfold in simulated environments. Interestingly, you can also take your friends on a virtual adventure by casting the action on a compatible TV. However, if you are new to this gadget, you may experience difficulty connecting it to a television set. So, let us quickly show how to cast the Oculus Quest 2 on your TV in this detailed guide.

How to cast Oculus Quest 2 to TV?

For the best experience, you need to make sure that you have a TV set with a compatible casting device. Once you have that follow these simple steps:

Step 1: The first thing you need to do is install the Oculus app on your smartphone. The app is available on both iOS and Android-based devices and it can be downloaded from the links given below:

Download Oculus for Android | iOS.

Step 2: Once you have downloaded the app, you need to sign in to your Facebook account (if you don't already have a Facebook account, you will need to create a new one).

Step 3: The next step is to make sure that your smartphone and headset are on the same wireless network.

Step 4: Launch the Oculus app, and follow these steps - Home menu > Sharing > Casting.

Step 5: Now, you will have the option to display whatever you are doing on VR on another device. From the list of available devices, select your TV.

Step 6: Once you select a device, it will send a confirmation text to your Oculus Quest 2 headset.

Step 7: Accept the confirmation message and your friends will be able to watch all the action that unfolds in your virtual world.

The Oculus Quest 2 is now available for $299 for the base 64GB model. If you are looking for more space, you can get the 256GB model for $399.

Image credits: Oculus website