How To Climb In Fall Guys On PlayStation 4 And Windows PC Platforms?

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is one of the most successful game releases this year. Developed by Mediatonic, the online multiplayer game was released earlier this year, and is available on Windows PC and PlayStation 4. The battle royale-style video game offers plenty of exciting game modes and features very simple gameplay mechanics and controls.

Some of the most important functions that can be performed during matches include jumping, diving, and grabbing. However, apart from these three functions, there is also an underutilised tool that allows you to climb over certain obstacles that get into the way to victory. This makes it an important function, however, it is likely that a lot of players aren’t sure how to use it especially because it’s not as easy other basic functions. So, let’s take a look at how you can use the climb function in Fall Guys.

How to climb in Fall Guys?

Before you climb any obstacle in the game, you will first need to jump towards a wall that has a flat edge. But before making the jump, make sure that you press the grab button which will have the character open up and extend its arm out to hold on to the surface. So the first thing you need to do is use the grab button followed by the jump button. Following are the controls you will be using on Windows PC and PlayStation 4.

Fall Guys controls for climbing walls on PS4

If you are a PS4 user, you will first need to hit and hold down the ‘R2’ button on your controller to perform the grab function followed by pressing ‘X’ to hold on to the wall’s surface. To pull yourself on top of the wall’s surface and keep moving, you simply need to push forward on your left thumbstick and release the other keys.

Fall Guys controls for climbing walls on PC

On Windows PC, you need to press and hold the ‘Shift’ key on your keyboard to perform the grab function followed by hitting the ‘Spacebar’ to latch on to the wall. To keep moving, you can press ‘W’ or any other custom key that you have to drive forward.

