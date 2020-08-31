How To Grab Ledges In Fall Guys On Windows PC And PlayStation 4?

Mediatonic’s Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is one of the biggest game releases this year. It was able to garner over 1.5 million users within the first 24 hours of its launch and it continues to grow. The party battle royale sees 60 little humanoids fight through the rounds of intense challenges and chaos until one player is declared the victor and earns the prestigious crown. And while there are numerous factors and mechanics involved, one of the most important abilities is the ‘Grab’ function that can help you a great deal during these matches.

How to grab ledges in Fall Guys?

The ability to grab onto other players or objects is clearly one of the most essential gameplay features as it helps users gain a level of stability when being knocked off or falling off during the run. In addition, players can also grab onto the ledges which allows them to pull themselves back up.

Fall Guys controls for grabbing onto latches on PlayStation 4

For players on PlayStation, they need to press the R2 button on the controller.

Fall Guys controls for grabbing onto latches on Windows PC

If you are a Windows PC user, you can grab onto a ledge by pressing the Shift key. The PC version of the game also allows users to change these inputs by heading over to options from the settings menu. However, the default keys tied to the PS4 controllers cannot be changed.

Once the keys are pressed, the character will extend its arm and grab a player or the ledge once close to it. This could be quite a challenge if you are new or haven’t tried the feature, however, you will start to get a hang of it if you keep practising and time it right.

Fall Guys is currently available on the PS4 and Windows PC platform. If you are a PlayStation user, you can download the game from the PlayStation Store. As for Windows PC users, the game is available via Steam Store.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store