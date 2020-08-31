When Is Fall Guys Coming To Mobile Phones And Does It Support Cross-play?

Fall Guys has already turned out to be one of the biggest game releases this year since launching on the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC platforms earlier this month. The battle royale title comes from prominent video game developer Mediatonic and it has been published by Devolver Digital. And while it already enjoys a massive fan base, it will clearly explode into popularity if it releases on other major platforms, especially mobile devices.

When is Fall Guys coming to mobile phones?

You may come across several knock-off versions of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout on the internet that will trick you into downloading them. You should be aware that the game is currently available only Windows PC via Steam and PS4 platforms, not on mobile devices.

However, it has been revealed that the video game will finally release on mobile devices by the Chinese video-sharing platform Bilibili, who has secured rights to the game’s mobile port. This means that the game will first arrive in China, although there aren’t any specific details on a release window. But if the Fall Guys mobile version releases in China this year, one can expect it to arrive in other parts of the world sometime during next year. As of right now, there aren’t any specific details around a mobile version development.

Is Fall Guys cross platform?

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a multiplayer game, however, it is currently restricted to the platform that it is available on, meaning that it does not come with cross-platform support. So, if you own the game on Windows PC, you will only be able to engage in multiplayer games with those on the Windows PC platform and not PS4 users.

However, this doesn’t mean that the game will always be bound with this limitation. Game developer Mediatonic recently expressed its desire to introduce cross-platform support for the game in the future. The developer hasn’t offered a time frame for the cross play release, but it’s likely that it will soon be available.

Fall Guys download

If you haven't downloaded Fall Guys just yet, you can head over to your platform's respective game store and check out the title. For PS4 users, the game can be downloaded through the PlayStation Store, whereas Windows PC users can get the game from the Steam Store.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store