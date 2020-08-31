How To Push Someone In Fall Guys On PlayStation 4 And Windows PC?

Fall Guys is a new online battle royale party game that comes with a number of game modes. The video game is known for its simplicity and offers plenty of exciting features. It also rewards users with in-game currency for going through intense challenges and winning matches. This can be further utilised to buy a number of cosmetic items for your tiny character. However, just like any other battle royale game, you should be versed with the gameplay mechanics and controls to be able to win matches.

The challenges are pretty straightforward and don’t seem to involve any complex controls that you will need to remember or employ to advance. However, there are a few techniques that you need to be aware of to gain an advantage over others.

Pushing players in Fall Guys is one such useful technique which allows you to eliminate others while improving your chances of securing the crown. So let’s take a look at how you can easily push a player in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

How to push someone in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout?

Before you attempt to push someone, the game actually requires you to grab them. Once you have grabbed the player, you can easily push them out of the match. Here’s how it’s done on both PS4 and Windows PC platforms.

Fall Guys controls for pushing players on PS4

If you are a PS4 user, you will first need to go towards the player that you wish to eliminate. Once you are close enough (indicated by a white circle near the player), press and hold the ‘R2’ button on your controller to hold your arms out and grab them. Now that you have grabbed the player, you simply need to push forward on your left thumbstick and release the R2 button to push them.

Fall Guys controls for pushing players on PC

If you are a Windows PC user, you can grab players by holding the ‘Shift’ key on your keyboard. Once you have grabbed them, you can push them forward by pressing the ‘W’ and releasing the ‘Shift’ key on the keyboard.

You can also change the default inputs on the PC version of the game by heading over to options from the settings menu.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store