How To Crossplay In Rocket League? Step-by-step Gilde To Enable Cross Platform Gaming

Rocket League is one of the most popular free games to play on PS4 and other platforms. The game was initially released for just Microsoft Windows and PS4 but was later on added to other consoles like Xbox, Nintendo Switch and more. Recently, the players have been asking about Rocket League crossplay.

Also Read | Rocket League 'Llama Rama' Fortnite Event: Rewards, Challenges, Start Date And Time

Rocket League free to play is LIVE and available for download!!! Get it now and #TakeYourShot pic.twitter.com/1CfAVFhkiZ — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) September 23, 2020

How to crossplay in Rocket League?

The players have been asking thing like “how to crossplay in Rocket League”. This has been one of the most asked questions in the gaming community. The answer to this question can be seen on Rocket League’s official website. They have listed down steps to enable Crossplatform play in Rocket League. Ideally, the game has already enabled crossplay in Rocket League. Well, if you still have not been able to figure it out, we have got your covered. We have also listed down steps to enable crossplay in Rocket League.

Go to the Main Menu in Rocket League

Choose Options

Open the Gameplay tab

Check if Cross-Platform Play box is active or not

More about Rocket League

Rocket League was released on the Epic Game Store and since then it was officially announced to be free to play. This updated version will be identical to its previous updates but will also have cross-play with all platforms. After this, players will not be able to download the game on Steam. Players who have already purchased the game on Steam will get their updates and fixes regularly. They have also favoured the players who had already installed their game by paying for it. They have already given them some benefits like:

Rocket League-branded DLC released before free-to-play

"Est. 20XX" title. This will help as it displays the year when the player first started playing Rocket League

200+ Common items upgraded to "Legacy" quality

Golden Cosmos Boost

Dieci-Oro Wheels

Huntress Player Banner

Rocket League was initially released for Microsoft Windows and PlayStation 4. During June 2016, 505 Games started to distribute the physical retail version of the game for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. By 2017, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment had taken over the distribution duties by then.

By 2016, some different versions of the game were released for macOS and Linux. Since then the game has become one of the most played game all over the globe. The game has also won a number of awards like British Academy Games Award for Multiplayer, BAFTA Games Award for Evolving Game and The Game Award for Best Sports/Racing Game.

