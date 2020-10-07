Is Rocket League Free-to-play On PS4? Does It Support Cross-platform Progression?

Rocket League is one of the hottest vehicular soccer games from American game studio Psyonix. The video game was released in 2015, however, it continues to gain popularity in the gaming community. While the standout hit is best known for offering an intriguing gameplay experience to the fans, its recent rise in popularity can be attributed to the game going free-to-play across various platforms.

Is Rocket League free to play on PS4?

There has been a lot of hype surrounding the news of Rocket League going free-to-play later this year. And now the game is finally available for fans as a free-to-play title on the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. In addition, the game is also available for free on PC via the Epic Games Store. The game went free-to-play starting September 23 across all platforms.

Rocket Launch was released in July 2015 and became one of the most successful online video games. The vehicular-soccer battler has garnered a massive following from around the world and the recent free-to-play release has naturally attracted more takers.

Is Rocket League cross platform?

Rocket League has crossplay support for PlayStation consoles, allowing PS4 gamers to matchmake or challenge their friends on other platforms. With the game available as a free-to-play title across all major platforms, the gaming company has added cross-platform progression support for the fans. This means that players will now be able to easily share their competitive rank, in-game records and progressions across PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

How to enable cross-platform progression for Rocket League?

The cross-platform progression between platforms can be enabled using an Epic Games account. If you don't have an Epic Games account, you can easily create one by heading over to their official website. To link Rocket League with an Epic Games account, you first need to visit the Epic Games account linking page here. Next, you simply need to log in with your Epic Games account and define a primary platform for the title as the progression source for linked platforms.

Image credits: Epic Games