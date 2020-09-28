How To Get Rocket League Back Bling In Fortnite? Llama Rama Event Challenges And Rewards

Fortnite Island is one of the greatest gaming collaborators of all time. Epic has brought many big names to Fortnite island. Marvel coming to Fortnite in Chapter 2 season 4 has to be one of the most massive collaborations to date. Fortnite has also collaborated with games developed by epic itself like Battle Breakers. One of the latest collabs includes the introduction of the Rocket League to Fortnite.

Rocket League has been made a free-to-play game by Epic store. To create a cross-platform promotion, Epic has designed this collaboration between the two free-to-play multiplayer games. Fortnite always introduces cosmetic goodies with every new collab. Rocket League collab has the players wondering how to get the Rocket League Back Bling in Fortnite.

Jump into @rocketleague now to earn awesome rewards for both Rocket League and Fortnite as part of the Llama-Rama Event! Earn a Back Bling, Contrail and more.



More info here: https://t.co/D7eT2flCW6 pic.twitter.com/Bg2rC5SZzP — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 26, 2020

How to get Rocket League Back Bling in Fortnite?

Fortnite has created a crossover with the Rocket League in the Llama Rama event. This crossover has been created to promote Rocket League becoming a free-to-play game in the Epic Store. The crossover has its own set of challenges and rewards for the players. To earn the rewards for the crossover, players will have to complete all the Llama Rama event challenges. Players can earn a new Back Bling, A new contrail, and more by completing these challenges. Rewards will be given to each player automatically when they have completed the set of challenges. Players have to complete the challenges in Rocket League and have to claim the rewards in Fortnite.

Fortnite Rocket League Challenges Llama Rama Event

Fortnite has curated special challenges for the crossover with Rocket League. The collab has created a new set of challenges for the players to complete and earn new rewards. Check out the Fortnite Rocket League challenge list for the Llama Rama event below:

Play an online match in any playlist.

Win 1 online match in casual with the Llama Antenna.

Get 5 goals, saves, or assists with the Llama Topper.

Win 5 online matches in any playlist with the Llama Decal (Octane).

Get MVP in any online match with the Llama Wheels.

Fortnite Rocket League Rewards for Llama Rama event

Fortnite has curated a special set of cosmetic goodies that are Rocket League themed for the players that complete all the challenges in the Llama Rama event. The Llama Rama event in Fortnite will last till 12th October, so the players have ample amount of time to complete the challenges and earn the rewards. Check out the complete list of Fortnite Rocket League rewards for the Llama Rama Event below:

Octane RL Back Bling

Rocket League Emoticon

Rocket Groove music track

Holodata Drop Contrail

Rocket League Spray

Promo image source: NRG twitter handle