How To Defeat Cliff In Pokemon Go? Check Out The Best Cliff Pokemon Counters Here

Pokemon Go is one of the tops played handheld games in todays time. The mobile application takes the help of AR capabilities to create an authentic pokemon catching experience for the players. Players also get to wage in pokemon battles to assert dominance over their foes. To win in the Pokemon Battles, it is advisable for the players to be well versed with the stats and movesets of as many pokemon as they can. Many want to learn how to defeat Cliff in Pokemon Go.

How to defeat Cliff in Pokemon Go?

A new month in Pokemon Go means new challenges. One of the first challenges that players have observed is that they will need to defeat the Team Rocket Go Leaders. These Team Rocket Go leaders include Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra. Team Rocket Go has always been a hindrance for the Pokemon Trainers and they are back again to wreak havoc in the lives of the players. Completing this mission will help the players earn a special reward.

To learn how to beat Pokemon Go Cliff the players will have to be well versed with Cliff Best Moveset, Pokemon Counters, Weaknesses, and more. Learning the Cliff Best Moveset will be difficult as there are a variety of Pokemon he will use in the battle, it is best to have counters for those Pokemon if the player wishes to win this battle. Check out how to beat Pokemon Go Cliff Here:

Aerodactyl Counters

Metagross: Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Kyogre: Waterfall and Surf

Rampardos: Smack Down and Rock Slide

Zekrom: Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Gallade Counters

Chandelure: Hex and Shadow Ball

Moltres: Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Giratina: Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Gengar: Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Cradily Counters

Metagross: Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Lucario: Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr: Counter and Dynamic Punch

Breloom: Counter and Dynamic Punch

Slowking Counters

Darkrai: Snarl and Shadow Ball

Zekrom: Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Chandelure: Hex and Shadow Ball

Raikou: Volt Switch and Wild Charge

Dusknoire Counters

Darkrai: Snarl and Shadow Ball

Giratina: Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Gengar: Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Chandelure: Hex and Shadow Ball

Mamoswine Counters

Metagross: Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Kyogre: Waterfall and Surf

Lucario: Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr: Counter and Dynamic Punch

Tyranitar Counters

Hariyama: Counter and Superpower

Machamp: Karate Chop and Close Combat

Conkeldurr: Counter and Dynamic Punch

Heracross: Counter and Close Combat

