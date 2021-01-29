Pokemon Go PvP Battles: Check Out This PvP Guide For Pokemon Go Battles

Pokemon Go is a handheld game that has risen to popularity over the years. Pokemon Go constantly provides new updates with content for the players to be occupied with. This new content involves new pokemon to collect, new events to complete, new rewards to collect, and more. One of the latest features that Pokemon Go has added is PvP battles. Numerous players have inquired about Pokemon Go PvP.

Pokemon Go PvP

Pokemon Go Battles are the Trainer PvP Battles in Pokemon Go. This was the only addition the game was missing. Every player longs for an online version of their favourite game so that they can share the experience with their friends and family, by adding PvP Trainer Battles Pokemon Go hopes to accomplish that. There are 3 leagues that players can participate in, two of them have combat power limits and one doesn’t check the Pokemon Go Battle Leagues below:

Great League: 1,500 CP limit per Pokemon

Ultra League: 2,500 CP limit per Pokemon

Master League: No CP limit per Pokemon

Pokemon go PvP Guide

In the PvP Guide, players will understand how Pokemon Go PvP works. Players are put in a faceoff where both parties have a total of 3 pokemon they can choose from. The battles aren’t turn-based and the attacks are made by fast tapping on the screen. This tapping also helps the player perform a charge attack which inflicts more damage. The players can switch between any of the three Pokemon anytime they want, but there is a decay timer involved.

There are two types of ways the player can play Pokemon Go PvP, one is locally and the other is distance battles. To play PvP Locally both the players need to be in the same league. The players will have to scan each other’s battle codes in order to start the PvP mode. To play PvP Distance, the player needs to be either at the Ultra or Best Friends Tier with the other player in Pokemon Go. Then they can choose the option of Battle in the Menu to start the PvP battle.

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game. Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

