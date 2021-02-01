Pokemon Go Krookodile: Check Out Krookodile Best Moveset, Stats And More Here

Pokemon Go has become one of the most popular handheld games out there today. They have managed to achieve this by constantly developing the game to make it better for its users. Pokemon Go Update has added lots of new content to the games such as Pokemon from new regions, new quests, and challenges players can participate in and new rewards that players can earn. One of the Pokemon that players have been curious about is Pokemon Go Krookodile.

Pokemon Go Krookodile

Well, the name says it all, Krookodile is a Pokemon that looks exactly like a crocodile with a different colour scheme. This is one of the strong Pokemon that players would love to include in their Arsenal, it is also an incredibly rare Pokemon so getting hands-on it will prove to be difficult. Many players have asked about Krookodile Evolution, there is no Krookodile evolution as Krookodile is the last stage of evolution for Sandile.

Krookodile is found in the Unova region which is the 5th Generation of Pokemon. To understand and win battles with this Pokemon, players will have to get well versed with Krookodile Best Moveset, Stats, and Weaknesses. Check out the Krookodile Stats below:

Pokémon GO Krookodile is a Ground and Dark-type Pokemon with a max CP of 3444, 229 attack, 158 defense, and 216 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5). Krookodile is vulnerable to Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Ice, and Water-type moves. Krookodile is boosted by Sunny and Fog weather. Krookodile Best Moveset is Mud-Slap and Earthquake (15.40 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game.

Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

