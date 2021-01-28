Pokemon Go Ekans: Learn More About Ekans Evolution, Ekans Stats, And More

Pokemon is probably the greatest name for this age, everybody recollects their adolescence being made extra wonderful in gratitude to this show. Pokemon Go is a portable gaming application that utilises the assistance of AR and GPS to give the players a simulated experience of being a Pokemon Trainer. The application persuades the individuals to go out as they can get new pokemon as they are on their day to day ventures. Pokemon Go has plenty of pokemon, right from the beginning of the arrangement, and has been adding new ones in each update. Players want to learn more about Pokemon Go Ekans.

Pokemon Go Ekans

Ekans is one of the popular Pokemon, it was the first seen in the Kanto region and was a member of the Team Rocket. Ekans is snake type of pokemon with a venomous bite. This reptile is an aggressive addition to the team as it can provide a new set of attacks for the players. Ekans Evolution is an even more powerful Pokemon called Arbok. To perform the Ekans Evolution the players will have to feed it 50 candy. Learning the Ekans best Moveset will turn out to be really helpful in the game. Check out the Pokemon Go Ekans Stats Below:

Pokémon GO Ekans is a Poison-type Pokemon with a max CP of 1048, 110 attack, 97 defense, and 111 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). Ekans is vulnerable to Ground and Psychic-type moves. Ekans is boosted by Cloudy weather. Ekans best Moveset is Acid and Sludge Bomb (8.47 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game.

Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

