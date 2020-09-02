How To Delete PUBG Account Permanently? Step By Step Guide To Delete PUBG Account

The Indian government has banned more 118 Chinese Apps in India including PUBG. The decision was taken amid the prolonged standoff with China at the Line of Actual Control. According to the Union Government, the apps were engaged in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the state. IT ministry received several complaints regarding the misuse of these apps for theft and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers located outside India. After this ban, a lot of people have been wondering about how to delete PUBG account permanently. For all the people who want to delete PUBG account. Here is a step by step guide on how to delete PUBG account permanently

Also Read | PUBG Banned In India: Here's A List Of Alternative Gaming Options For Indian Players

Also Read | PUBG Among 118 Chinese Apps Banned In India; Netizens React

How to delete PUBG account permanently?

There is no option of permanently deleting PUBG account. However one can disable their PUBG account. Disabling the account on PUBG can be done easily by following simple steps. A lot of people do the mistake of uninstalling the application directly when they want to delete PUBG account. Uninstalling the app just removes the application from one’s device, but the data still remains in the application and the servers of the application. The complete solution to this is disabling PUBG account permanently. Earlier, PUBG can be played by using a guest account without registering. Because of the cheating issues, it became compulsory to login using Google Play games or Facebook.

Also Read | 118 More Chinese Apps Banned Including PUBG Amid Faceoff At LAC; Full List Here

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer's PUBG Mobile Season Stats, ID And K/D Ratio Ahead Of IPL 2020

Steps to disable PUBG account

Open the PUBG mobile app on your smartphone.

After the game opens, you can see a gear icon on the lobby screen. The icon means setting, click on the gear icon. The setting will open.

In the setting option, click on the Basic tab.

At the bottom of the screen, there will be a large option of “Log Out”. Click on the option and your account will be logged out from the game.