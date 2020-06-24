How To Get Firefly Jar In Fortnite And How To Use It To Deal Damage To Your Opponents?

Epic Games released its much-anticipated Fortnite Season 3 last week which introduced fans to an all-new Battle Pass, a bunch of new content including loot sharks, and a few leaks surrounding items and weapons that will soon be added to the battle royale game.

While the game servers were still under maintenance, there were also some leaks from data-miners suggesting the inclusion of files containing a new set of skins. This included a brand new item called the firefly jar. The new files also suggested that developers will be bringing some content updates before their next big Fortnite update, similar to what was seen during Fortnite Chapter 2 to keep things fresh and entertaining.

Epic has finally added the firefly jars to Fornite battle royale as part of a hotfix released on June 23. However, players should note that the jar is in an evaluation period right now, meaning that it will likely disappear from the game sometime in the future.

The Firefly Jar item is now available for everybody to use in #Fortnite right now. pic.twitter.com/KU8QYLVMiT — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) June 23, 2020

How to get firefly jar in Fortnite?

Luckily, all the players will have empty jars in their inventories to catch fireflies in the game. However, you will need to catch some fireflies in the jar to use it

What does the firefly jar do?

You can use a firefly jar as a throwable item. When you throw it at your opponents or on a tree, it will actually create fire. The fire released from the jar will spread around and deal damage to those who come in contact with it. If you throw the jar at someone, it will deal 40 damage to that person.

Where to find fireflies in Fortnite?

Fireflies will usually appear on the map during a night cycle, so you won't find them in the day. You will mostly find them near the woods or trees. However, one of the best places to find a firefly is around campfire locations. Once they spawn on the location, you will see a bunch of them circling around in a small area. You need to approach them and press the collect button to capture them in your jar. One of the best parts is that the fireflies aren’t really scared of you, so won’t have to sneak up on them.

Data miners had leaked this new item from the Fortnite v13.00 update. As usual, Epic Games hasn't released the patch notes for the new update, but users will have to download the patch file which developers have called a Fortnite maintenance patch update.

Image credits: Fortnite Insider | YouTube