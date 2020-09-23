WoW Shadowlands Pre-patch Notes: Know About The Upcoming Update

Things are about to get interesting as prominent changes are going to come in just a month for Shadowlands' fans. As per the official site of World of Warcraft, the new update is going to roll out on October 27, 2020, and the game developers want the players to be prepared for the upcoming update. This is the reason why the organisation shared some essential details about the WoW Shadowlands pre-patch. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

WoW Shadowlands pre-patch notes

Character Boost Changes

With the upcoming character-level conversions in Shadowlands, Character Boosts will also change once the pre-expansion patch is live. You will want to plan ahead for how you want to use your boosts.

Level 120 Character Boosts will boost characters to level 50 after the pre-expansion patch.

Level 110 Character Boosts will boost characters to level 48 after the pre-expansion patch.

Levels, Items and Stats adjusted

Battle for Azeroth Level Shadowlands Level Battle for Azeroth Level Shadowlands Level 120 50 60 – 63 25 118 - 119 49 57 – 59 24 116 - 117 48 54 – 56 23 114 - 115 47 51 – 53 22 112 - 113 46 48 – 50 21 110 - 111 45 45 – 47 20 109 - 108 44 43 – 44 19 106 - 107 43 41 – 42 18 104 - 105 42 39 – 40 17 102 - 103 41 37 – 38 16 100 - 101 40 35 – 36 15 98 - 99 39 32 – 34 14 96 - 97 38 29 – 30 13 94 - 95 37 26 – 28 12 92 - 93 36 23 – 25 11 90 - 91 35 20 – 22 10 88 - 89 34 18 – 19 9 86 - 87 33 16 – 17 8 84 - 85 32 14 – 15 7 82 - 83 31 12 – 13 6 80 - 81 30 10 – 11 5 76 – 79 29 8 – 9 4 72 – 75 28 5 – 7 3 68 – 71 27 2 – 4 2 64 – 67 26 1 1

Promo Image ~ World of Warcraft official site

