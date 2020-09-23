WoW Shadowlands Pre-patch Notes: Know About The Upcoming Update

Things are about to get interesting as prominent changes are going to come in just a month for Shadowlands' fans. As per the official site of World of Warcraft, the new update is going to roll out on October 27, 2020, and the game developers want the players to be prepared for the upcoming update. This is the reason why the organisation shared some essential details about the WoW Shadowlands pre-patch. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
Also Read | Disney+ Hotstar error NM 4000: What's the error & how to fix it?
With the upcoming character-level conversions in Shadowlands, Character Boosts will also change once the pre-expansion patch is live. You will want to plan ahead for how you want to use your boosts.
Also Read | Tune Track Spotify widget not working in iOS 14? Here's how to fix it
|
Battle for Azeroth Level
|
Shadowlands Level
|Battle for Azeroth Level
|
Shadowlands Level
|120
|50
|
60 – 63
|25
|118 - 119
|49
|57 – 59
|24
|116 - 117
|48
|54 – 56
|23
|114 - 115
|47
|51 – 53
|22
|112 - 113
|46
|48 – 50
|21
|110 - 111
|45
|
45 – 47
|20
|109 - 108
|44
|
43 – 44
|19
|106 - 107
|43
|
41 – 42
|18
|104 - 105
|42
|
39 – 40
|17
|102 - 103
|41
|
37 – 38
|16
|100 - 101
|40
|
35 – 36
|15
|98 - 99
|39
|
32 – 34
|14
|96 - 97
|38
|
29 – 30
|13
|94 - 95
|37
|
26 – 28
|12
|92 - 93
|36
|
23 – 25
|11
|90 - 91
|35
|
20 – 22
|10
|88 - 89
|34
|
18 – 19
|9
|86 - 87
|33
|
16 – 17
|8
|84 - 85
|32
|
14 – 15
|7
|82 - 83
|31
|
12 – 13
|6
|80 - 81
|30
|
10 – 11
|5
|
76 – 79
|29
|
8 – 9
|4
|
72 – 75
|28
|
5 – 7
|3
|
68 – 71
|27
|
2 – 4
|2
|
64 – 67
|26
|1
|1
Also Read | Why was WishYouLuckk banned by Twitch? "Feel like being harassed", says streamer
Also Read | How to make Siri say things in iOS 14? Learn in simple steps here