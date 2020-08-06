How To Dunk In 2k20 On PS4 And Xbox? Trick Explained In Easy Words

NBA 2k20 which is famously known as 2k20 is amongst the greatest sports games on PC, Xbox One and PS4. Filled with interesting moves and graphics, this basketball simulation video game is developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K Sports. While this basketball game is based on the National Basketball Association, it has never failed to awe its gaming community. Some of its users find it difficult to do certain important moves which could help them a lot in the game. Many players have reported having difficulting in understanding how to dunk in 2k20 on PS4 and Xbox. If you are having similar difficulties, do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to dunk in 2k20 on PS4 and Xbox?

Image ~ Screengrab from PS4

Dunk is considered to be one of the most essential moves that a person can do in the NBA 2k20 game. There are in total of three Dunk moves: the Two-Hand Dunk, Dominant or Off-Hand Dunk, and the Flashy Dunk in 2k20. However, to complete Dunk you must know that you need to sprint well and must have a clear path. If you do not have a good sprint, you might not be able to do the dunk move and you might just do something else which would not score a basket for you.

How to dunk in 2k20 PS4?

Dunk in 2k20 PS4 is quite simple, once you are sprinting to the basket, and you have a clear path to complete a dunk, you just have to understand the following steps as per the move you wish to do: Two-Hand Dunk in 2k20: R2 + move and hold up the right thumbstick while driving. Flashy Dunk in 2k20: R2 + move and hold down the right thumbstick while driving. Dominant or Off-Hand Dunk in 2k20: R2 + move and hold the right thumbstick left or right (the direction determines your dunking hand).



How to dunk in 2k20 Xbox?

The process of performing a Dunk in 2k20 Xbox version is similar to PS4. This means all the moves such as the Two-Hand Dunk, Dominant or Off-Hand Dunk, and the Flashy Dunk in 2k20 are done similarly on Xbox. However, the only difference is that R2 is called RT in Xbox.

