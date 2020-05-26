How To Enable 2FA On Xbox For Added Security? Explained In 5 Easy Steps

The two-step authentication (or 2FA) is one of the most important things that help protect your XBox account with extra security. 2FA makes it much more difficult for others to get into your Xbox Live account. The verification method relies on two distinct forms of identity which include your account password, and a method of contact. This means that even if someone gets ahold of your password, they will not be able to gain access to your other devices or accounts.

A two-step verification can be set up using an email address, mobile number, or an authenticator app. So, the next time a user signs in to their new device or from a different location, a security code is pushed to their phone which needs to be entered during sign-in. Users receive a security code every time they attempt signing in on a device that is not trusted. Setting up a two-step authentication is actually quite easy and only takes a few minutes.

How to enable 2FA on Xbox

Follow these simple steps to enable 2FA on Xbox Live

Step 1: First, you need to log in to the Xbox Live using your Microsoft account

Step 2: Go to the Security basics page on the website.

Step 3: Select ‘More Security Options’.

Step 4: Look for ‘Two-Step Verification’ option. Under this option, click on ‘Set up two-step verification’ to enable it.

Step 5: Follow the instructions to finalize the process. You’re done.

You can also set up 2FA for your Xbox account using the Microsoft Authenticator app. Once you have the app, it will generate a one-time code for logging in each time you sign into an untrusted device. This will ensure that even if your someone has access to your password, they will still require a 2FA code to actually log in.

However, you don't always have to generate a security code every time you log into your Xbox console. This is because it will be recognised as a trusted device, except for when you have logged in to leave it idle for a while. If you are an Xbox 360 user, you will actually need to generate a special App Password before you get started with the gaming console, which can also be enabled through the 'More Security Options' page mentioned in the above steps.

Image credits: Unsplash | @alexcarm