How To Stream On Xbox One: Stream Xbox Gameplay On Twitch And Mixer

Streaming an Xbox One gameplay on Twitch is something that several video game enthusiasts and casual gamers love to partake in. However, setting up a stream may seem quite a challenging task for some users. This is mainly because a number of popular Twitch streamers generally invest in a range of expensive gaming devices and accessories. Luckily, any Xbox One user can set up a basic stream for free.

Also Read | Xbox Mic Not Working In Party Chat? What's Causing The Issue And Quick Fixes

How to stream Xbox One on Twitch?

Before you can start streaming your Xbox One gameplay to Twitch, you will need to download the Twitch app on your console.

Download the Twitch app

How to download the Twitch app:

Step 1: Head over to the ‘Store’ tab on the dashboard.

Step 2: Search for ‘Twitch’ in the search bar.

Step 3: Click on the Twitch app icon in results. This will direct you to the app's official listing. Click on the ‘Get’ button to download the app.

Step 4: The app will be downloaded and installed on your Xbox One console. You can locate the app in the ‘My games & apps’ screen.

Also Read | How To Send A Blank Message On WhatsApp Without Using A Third-party App?

Connecting Your Twitch and Xbox Accounts

Once you have successfully installed the Twitch app, you just need to perform an initial connection using your PC to check whether your Xbox One is able to broadcast to your Twitch account. To do so, you need to visit the official Twitch website from a web browser on your PC and sign in.

Now go to your Xbox One, and open the Twitch app to log in. This will generate a six-digit code.

Step 1: Go to your computer and head over to the special activation webpage. Here, you need to enter the code generated by the Twitch app. You can now start streaming your games on Twitch.

Step 2: To stream your favourite game on Twitch, you need to select the game and tap "A" on the controller to start the game.

Step 3: Now, tap the Xbox button to open a guide. Select the Twitch app and tap ‘A’ again to launch it.

Step 4: Go to the ‘BROADCAST’ option on the app and tap ‘A’ on the controller. Here, you need to click on the ‘Enter a title' field and tap ‘A’ again. Now, enter a name for your stream.

Also Read | Xbox Names For Pro Gamers: Cool And Creative Gamertags To Use On Your Xbox Console

How to stream Xbox One on Mixer?

Mixer is Microsoft's app of choice when it comes to streaming your Xbox One gameplay. To use Mixer, you will need to download the Mixer app in your console from the Store. Open the app and connect to your Microsoft account. Microsoft automatically creates a Mixer account for users the first time they broadcast a game using the console. So, you don’t need to worry about linking the account. Here's how to set up a stream on Mixer:

Step 1: Tap the Xbox button on your controller. This will bring up the Menu.

Step 2: Locate the 'Broadcast' option and click on it.

Step 3: Click on 'More options'.

Step 4: Enter a name for your stream and before broadcasting.

Step 5: Tap the 'B' button on your controller to open the Broadcast menu.

Step 6: Click on the 'Start Broadcast' option to begin streaming.

Also Read | Popcorn Time Movie Download App Makes A Comeback Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Image credits: Unsplash | Humphrey Muleba