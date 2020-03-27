Xbox Mic Not Working In Party Chat? What's Causing The Issue And Quick Fixes

Party Chat is an essential feature available with Xbox One and works with every game. And in case your game does not have an in-game chat, you can use the Gamertag to invite friends and other people whom you can chat with while gaming. The feature allows for a casual chat, get into each other's parties and also meet new friends. One can chat with a single pal or up to seven friends.

Xbox mic not working

There have been a number of gamers complaining about the audio issues in the party chat with certain users unable to hear the other user. Here are some reports:

Ok wtf @FortniteGame I am trying to talk in game chat and it's not working, I go into my xbox live party chat and my mic is working fine, I go to turn off and turn on my voice chat and guess what, nothing I cannot hear @BaldAssassinFN at all!?

That usually fixes it.. wtf?? — BRX (@ITSBRXGAMING) March 24, 2020

@Xbox what’s up with the Xbox live party chats not working on COD? We trying to social distance and survive man! — Edu Vivas (@EduVivas87) March 21, 2020

How to fix the Xbox One mic issues?

If you are having trouble hearing the chat audio while using the Xbox One Chat Headset, or if your friends are unable to hear you, you can try these solutions.

Unplug the headset cable from the bottom of the Xbox controller and reconnect it firmly.

Go to your privacy settings and allow communication with everyone. You can do so by tapping the Xbox button. Now, go to System > Settings > Account > Privacy & online safety > Xbox Live privacy. Select View details & customize > Communication & multiplayer, and make the changes.

Unmute or unblock those you are looking to chat with. Tap the Xbox button. In the guide, click on Multiplayer > Party. Tap on Party to open up the party roster, and select the people you want to unmute, and select Unmute.

If your chat audio is not clear or a bit choppy, this could also be related to your Xbox One controller update. To fix this, both you and the friend will need to ensure that your controllers are up to date.

You also need to make sure that you're not experiencing network latency or other network problems.

Apple headphones as mic on Xbox One not working?

If the headphone port on your Xbox does not work with certain Apple EarPods, you can try this quick workaround for the issue. Simply plug the headphones in and double-tap on the Xbox button which is at the top centre of your controller. Now go to the settings gear and disable the option "Headset Mic" and turn down the "Mic Monitoring".

Image credits: Xbox