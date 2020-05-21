How To Fish In Minecraft? Complete Fishing Guide From Crafting A Rod To Catching Items

In Minecraft, fishing is one of the best activities that help players gather food for their character. In addition, it also gives them a chance to find a special item in the game.

If you’re interested in fishing, all you really need is a water body and a fishing rod. When you indulge in fishing in the right weather and light conditions, it also makes the fish bite quicker.

How to fish in Minecraft?

Craft a fishing rod

Before you can start fishing, you have to craft a fishing rod. To create one, you will need three sticks and two pieces of string. The three sticks must be placed in a diagonal line, whereas the strings need to be placed vertically. The strings will go underneath the sticks. You can also consider getting the fishing rod enchanted. You can enchant the fishing rod with a number of enchantments. These include:

Unbreaking – To increase the durability of the fishing rod

Mending – To use XP for mending the fishing tool

Lure – To increase the rate of fish biting your hook

Luck of the Sea – To increase the chances of catching valuable items

Curse of Vanishing – The cursed item will disappear after the player dies

Search for a rainy area

In Minecraft, it takes you about 20% less time to catch a fish when it is raining over the fishing bobber. And if you have a rod with Lure, you should be able to catch fish every 20 seconds. Rainfall generally occurs in all the temperate biomes at once. You can use the code '/weather rain' to start a downpour in the game.

Use rod in the water

You can equip the fishing rod to start fishing. To use it on water, you simply need to right-click on PC. Once you do that, the string will be released with the bobber. The bobber can also hook onto certain objects or mobs around you, so make sure you aim right. If it gets hooked onto an object, it will actually take away the durability from the rod.

Look for the small splashes

Once you have released the bobber, it will sink in before rising to the surface again. You need to start listening closely. When you hear a splashing sound, you must immediately reel in to catch the fish. If you have successfully caught a fish or any other item, it will land near your character. If you failed to catch a fish, you try again.

