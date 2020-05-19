How To Make Stone In Minecraft And Turn It Into A Smooth Stone?

Stones are one of the many building blocks that players can easily make in Minecraft. To make a stone, you will actually need a furnace rather than a crafting table. So, let us take a look at how you can make a stone in Minecraft.

How to make Stone in Minecraft?

Materials required:

Cobblestone is the only item that you will need to craft stones in Minecraft.

Crafting a Stone in Survival Mode:

Step 1: Load the Furnace Menu

The first step is to open your furnace to bring up the Furnace menu on the screen.

Step 2: Add Fuel to the Furnace

In the next step, you are required to add some fuel in the lower fuel box of the furnace. You can use coal as a fuel for making stones.

Step 3: Add the Items

Since cobblestone is the only item required, you can simply place it in the upper box of the furnace. Once you have done that, you will see the flames cooking the item. After the cobblestone is properly cooked in the furnace, the stone will emerge in the box to the right.

Step 4: Transfer the Stone into the Inventory

Once the stone is ready in your furnace, it can be moved into the inventory.

How to craft Smooth Stone in Minecraft

The smooth stone is one of the more recent additions to the game. As the name suggests, the smooth stone is a stone block which has a smoother look to it than the normal stone. It is generally used to give a unique look to anything that you're building in the game, as opposed to the look you get with most other mines.

So, after you have made a regular stone, you can use it to craft a smooth stone in the furnace. Here are the steps to craft a smooth stone using the stone you have created earlier:

Open the furnace to bring up the Furnace menu. You need to add fuel in the lower fuel box of the furnace. You can use coal as your fuel. The stone you have created earlier will go in the upper box of the furnace. Soon, you will see the flames cooking the stone. Once the smooth stone is ready in your furnace, you can move it to your inventory.

Image credits: AcerGaming | YouTube