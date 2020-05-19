How To Make A Map In Minecraft And Transform It Into A Map Item?

A map is certainly one of the most important items in Minecraft that you should always have in your inventory. In order to have a map, you actually need to create one. Therefore, it becomes necessary that you know how to make a map in Minecraft. So, let us explore how you can make a map in Minecraft.

How to make a Map in Minecraft?

Required materials to make a Map

Here are all the materials you will need to craft a map in Minecraft:

8 Papers

1 Compass

Crafting a Map in Survival Mode

Step 1: Go to the Crafting Menu

The first step is to load a crafting table so that you have a 3x3 crafting grid. Here's what a 3x3 will look like:

Image credits: Minecraft

Step 2: Add Items to make a Map

When you open the crafting menu, you will get a crafting area that is made up of a 3x3 crafting grid. To create a map, you will need to add all the items (8 papers and 1 compass) on the Java Edition. This will work for players of PC/Mac, PlayStation and Xbox in the 3x3 crafting grid. For PE and Windows 10, you will need 9 papers to make a map.

When you are crafting a new map, you should remember that all the items are required to be placed in the exact pattern as displayed in the picture below. For users on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms, you need to place 1 compass in the box in the centre with 8 papers around it. As for PE and Windows 10 users, you need to place 9 papers filling all of the boxes. This is the complete Minecraft recipe for crafting a map.

Image credits: Minecraft

Now that all the materials are in the right pattern, the map will show up in the box right beside the crafting grid.

Step 3: Move the Map in your Inventory

Once your new map has been crafted, you will need to move it into your inventory.

How to transform the empty map into a map item

When you first create a map in Minecraft, it is completely blank and doesn’t have any kind of information. You need to hold the empty map and press the ‘Use item’ option to transform the empty map into a map item in the game. Once you do that, it will gradually start filling with all the information as you start travelling within the borders.

Image credits: ValiantVole | Reddit