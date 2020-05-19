How To Make Potions In Minecraft And What Are The Best Brewing Potions?

In Minecraft, an end-game scenario mostly needs a player to brew and use potions. This is required to be used both on the user and their enemies as well. Potions range from healing buffs, strength enhancers, and elemental cures all the way to invisibility and poison. So, let’s take a look at what you need to know about potions.

The Minecraft potions that are made from brewing generally require a base ingredient. This can be adapted and enhanced with the help of a secondary modifier. Here’s the brewing primer for starters:

Minecraft Brewing Equipment

Brewing stand

Cauldron

Blaze powder

Glass bottle

Water bottle

Minecraft Brewing Stand

Fill 1 to 3 glass bottles with water using a cauldron

Keep the water bottles into the lower three portions

Add base ingredient in the upper spot

For brewing, use the blaze powder

You need to repeat these steps until you get the right potion

How to make potions in Minecraft

Base ingredients

These are the first ingredients that you will be adding to the brewing stand. For each potion, you will need a base ingredient to determine the type of potion. Check out the base ingredients here and the type of potion each ingredient creates.

Ingredient - Type of potion

Nether Wart - Awkward

Redstone Dust - Mundane

Glowstone - Thick

Fermented Spider Eye - Potion of Weakness

Gunpowder - Splash Water Bottle

Dragon's Breath - Lingering Water Bottle

Secondary ingredients

These ingredients are supposed to be added to the base ones. They influence the type of potion created.

Ingredient - Effect created

Sugar - Swiftness

Rabbit's Foot - Swiftness

GListering Melon - Healing

Pufferfish - Water breathing

Magma Cream - Fire Resistance

Golden Carrot - Night Vision

Blaze Power - Strength

Ghast Tear - Regeneration

Turtle Shell - Water breathing

Phantom Membranes - Slow falling

Fermented Spider Eye - Poison

Element Ingredients

These are the elemental ingredients that are used to cure nausea, weakness, poison, and blindness.

Element - Effect cured

Bismuth - Nausea

Cobalt - Weakness

Silver - Poison

Calcium - Blindness

Best brewing potions in Minecraft

Here are some of the best brewing potions you can make in Minecraft

Healing Potion

To make Healing potions in Minecraft, you will need Nether Wart and a Glistering Melon.

Strength Potion

For Strength potion, you need to combine Nether Wart with Blaze Powder.

Swiftness Potion

To create a Swiftness potion, you will need a Nether Wart and Sugar.

Image credits: TSMC - Minecraft | YouTube