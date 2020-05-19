How To Make Potions In Minecraft And What Are The Best Brewing Potions?

Quick links:
In Minecraft, an end-game scenario mostly needs a player to brew and use potions. This is required to be used both on the user and their enemies as well. Potions range from healing buffs, strength enhancers, and elemental cures all the way to invisibility and poison. So, let’s take a look at what you need to know about potions.
The Minecraft potions that are made from brewing generally require a base ingredient. This can be adapted and enhanced with the help of a secondary modifier. Here’s the brewing primer for starters:
These are the first ingredients that you will be adding to the brewing stand. For each potion, you will need a base ingredient to determine the type of potion. Check out the base ingredients here and the type of potion each ingredient creates.
Ingredient - Type of potion
These ingredients are supposed to be added to the base ones. They influence the type of potion created.
Ingredient - Effect created
These are the elemental ingredients that are used to cure nausea, weakness, poison, and blindness.
Element - Effect cured
Here are some of the best brewing potions you can make in Minecraft
To make Healing potions in Minecraft, you will need Nether Wart and a Glistering Melon.
For Strength potion, you need to combine Nether Wart with Blaze Powder.
Swiftness Potion
To create a Swiftness potion, you will need a Nether Wart and Sugar.
Image credits: TSMC - Minecraft | YouTube