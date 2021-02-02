How To Get Aerodactyl In Pokemon Go? A Comprehensive, Step By Step Guide

Players who are not sure how to catch Aerodactyl in Pokemon Go or are searching for ways to catch Aerodactyl in Pokemon Go the easy way is always on a lookout for guides to help them. Luckily for such players, we are going to look at how to catch Aerodactyl in Pokemon Go, where to find Aerodactyl, Aerodactyl evolution and more.

Capturing an Aerodactyl is a frustrating endeavour because it often pops up as an objective in different field research tasks. But it is very, very rare to see it in the wild. If you are looking for some top tips on catching an Aerodactyl in Pokemon Go, then we’ll be able to assist you. Unfortunately, hatching an Aerodactyl from the egg doesn’t count, because you need to catch one of the pterodactyl-inspired Pokemons. In the coming section, we’ll have a closer look at how to exactly catch an Aerodactyl in Pokemon Go.

How to catch Aerodactyl in Pokemon Go?

There is no doubt that catching an Aerodactyl isn’t an easy thing at all. But you need to catch one in order to complete the 8th challenge in the Let’s Go, Meltan research task. When you complete this challenge, you’ll get 4000XP and it'll lead you one step closer to the 9th and final set of the field research tasks. There are several ways you’ll be able to catch an Aerodactyl in Pokemon Go. If you are just getting started in the game, then you can complete a specific field research task and that’ll reward you with a highly desirable Pokemon. There are also some less conventional ways you can catch Aerodactyl in Pokemon Go.

They include catching one at a particular spawn location and hatching 10KM eggs. In the coming sections, we’ll take a look at all three of these methods. These methods will give you a clear idea of how to catch an Aerodactyl in Pokemon go.

Completing a field research task is the easiest way to catch an Aerodactyl. It only requires you to complete 5 raids. Successfully completing this task means that you’ll be rewarded with an Aerodactyl. This is a surefire way to catch this Pokemon. The Aerodactyl is a rock type Pokemon and there are some specific real-world spawn locations where you’ll have the highest possibility to catch this Pokemon in the wild. There are actually 7 types of Pokemons available and the Aerodactyl is second from the top. It clearly tells you that it is one of the rarest Pokemons in the entire game. This doesn’t mean that you won’t be able to catch it in the wild, it just means that your chances of catching one are greatly reduced. Despite all of that, you’ll be able to catch an Aerodactyl in the areas that are classified in the game as farmland and nature preserved locations. Your best bet is farmland.

Aerodactyl evolution