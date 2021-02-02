Red Dead Redemption 2 Fossil Locations: Check Out All The RDR 2 Dinosaur Bone Locations

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the latest game created by Rockstar Games. This game has received a lot of appreciation for its art style and storytelling experience. The game is based on a narrative that is riveting and alluring. Rockstar Games are also notorious for adding easter eggs and other items in the games that players keep finding for years after the game has released. Red Dead Redemption 2 additionally has a lot of secrets that are waiting to be explored by the players. Many players have inquired about Red Dead Redemption 2 Fossil Locations.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Fossil Locations

There are many secrets and items in the game that have been hidden from the players, waiting to be found out and one of these items is the RDR2 Fossil Locations. These RDR 2 Fossil Locations are actually Dinosaur Bone locations and there are 3 tiers of rewards that players can attempt to collect by finding all the Dinosaur Bones. Here are the rewards that players can procure by collecting Dinosaur Bones in RDR2:

1 Dinosaur Bone locations found: Quartz Chunk (used to craft a Talisman)

15 Dinosaur Bone locations found: Skull Statue

30 Dinosaur Bone locations found: Deborah McGuinness' Invitation, Jawbone Knife

Check out all the RDR 2 Fossil Locations below:

Heartlands Cliff Face Heartlands Northern Boundary Grizzlies Rock Wall Cumberland Forest Six Point Overlook Grizzlies Dakota River Ledge Cumberland Forest Baccus Station Grizzlies Calumet Ravine Grizzlies O'Creagh Run Overlook Grizzlies Northern Boundary Roanoke Ridge Overlook Roanoke Ridge Valley Overlook Roanoke Ridge Kamassa River Roanoke ridge Van Horn Heartlands Oil Field Heartlands Grassy Hill Heartlands Southern Gorge Heartlands Dewberry Scarlett Meadows Heartlands Abandoned Shack Big Valley Northern Cave Big Valley Rocky Slope Big Valley Beryl's Dream Gaptooth Ridge South Tumbleweed Gaptooth Ridge North Tumbleweed Cholla Springs High Desert Cholla Springs Jorge's Gap Rio Bravo San Luis River Rio Bravo Del Lobo Rock Hennigan's Stead Pike's Basin Hennigan's Stead San Luis River

These are all the 30 locations that the players will have to go to and find the Dinosaur bones to unlock the rewards.

RDR 2 Update

The Latest RDR 2 Update has added lots of new content for the players to dive in. Check out the RDR2 Update Notes below:

A new Legendary Bounty Mission has been added for Prestigious Bounty Hunters: Virgil “The Shepherd” Edwards

Four new Horse Coats have been to Red Dead Online, available at the Stables:

Turkoman – Grey

Turkoman – Black

Turkoman – Chestnut

Turkoman – Perlino

Snow and Christmas Décor has been added to Red Dead Online

A new Weapon has been added to Red Dead Online: Winter Evans Repeater

The Krampus Shotgun is available to purchase, the rank lock restriction is lifted

Holiday Gift for playing Red Dead Online

Winter Themed Evans Repeater

Coupon for Free Repeater

Coupon for Free Coat

