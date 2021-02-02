Last Updated:

Red Dead Redemption 2 Fossil Locations: Check Out All The RDR 2 Dinosaur Bone Locations

Red Dead Redemption 2 has Dinosaur Fossils spread across all over the map for the players to find for rewards. Check out all the RDR 2 Fossil Locations here.

Written By
Sanchay Saksena
red dead redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the latest game created by Rockstar Games. This game has received a lot of appreciation for its art style and storytelling experience. The game is based on a narrative that is riveting and alluring. Rockstar Games are also notorious for adding easter eggs and other items in the games that players keep finding for years after the game has released. Red Dead Redemption 2 additionally has a lot of secrets that are waiting to be explored by the players. Many players have inquired about Red Dead Redemption 2 Fossil Locations.

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 2 Guide: Learn Where To Find Wild Mint In RDR 2

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 2 Easter Eggs; Unlock The Secret Hidden By Rockstar In RDR 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 Fossil Locations

There are many secrets and items in the game that have been hidden from the players, waiting to be found out and one of these items is the RDR2 Fossil Locations. These RDR 2 Fossil Locations are actually Dinosaur Bone locations and there are 3 tiers of rewards that players can attempt to collect by finding all the Dinosaur Bones. Here are the rewards that players can procure by collecting Dinosaur Bones in RDR2:

  • 1 Dinosaur Bone locations found: Quartz Chunk (used to craft a Talisman)
  • 15 Dinosaur Bone locations found: Skull Statue
  • 30 Dinosaur Bone locations found: Deborah McGuinness' Invitation, Jawbone Knife

Check out all the RDR 2 Fossil Locations below:

  1. Heartlands Cliff Face
  2. Heartlands Northern Boundary
  3. Grizzlies Rock Wall
  4. Cumberland Forest Six Point Overlook
  5. Grizzlies Dakota River Ledge
  6. Cumberland Forest Baccus Station
  7. Grizzlies Calumet Ravine
  8. Grizzlies O'Creagh Run Overlook
  9. Grizzlies Northern Boundary
  10. Roanoke Ridge Overlook
  11. Roanoke Ridge Valley Overlook
  12. Roanoke Ridge Kamassa River
  13. Roanoke ridge Van Horn
  14. Heartlands Oil Field
  15. Heartlands Grassy Hill
  16. Heartlands Southern Gorge
  17. Heartlands Dewberry
  18. Scarlett Meadows
  19. Heartlands Abandoned Shack
  20. Big Valley Northern Cave
  21. Big Valley Rocky Slope
  22. Big Valley Beryl's Dream
  23. Gaptooth Ridge South Tumbleweed
  24. Gaptooth Ridge North Tumbleweed
  25. Cholla Springs High Desert
  26. Cholla Springs Jorge's Gap
  27. Rio Bravo San Luis River
  28. Rio Bravo Del Lobo Rock
  29. Hennigan's Stead Pike's Basin
  30. Hennigan's Stead San Luis River

These are all the 30 locations that the players will have to go to and find the Dinosaur bones to unlock the rewards.

RDR 2 Update

The Latest RDR 2 Update has added lots of new content for the players to dive in. Check out the RDR2 Update Notes below:

  • A new Legendary Bounty Mission has been added for Prestigious Bounty Hunters: Virgil “The Shepherd” Edwards

Four new Horse Coats have been to Red Dead Online, available at the Stables:

  • Turkoman – Grey
  • Turkoman – Black
  • Turkoman – Chestnut
  • Turkoman – Perlino
  • Snow and Christmas Décor has been added to Red Dead Online
  • A new Weapon has been added to Red Dead Online: Winter Evans Repeater
  • The Krampus Shotgun is available to purchase, the rank lock restriction is lifted

Holiday Gift for playing Red Dead Online

  • Winter Themed Evans Repeater
  • Coupon for Free Repeater
  • Coupon for Free Coat

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Is Finally Here: Know All About The Bounty Hunter License

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 2 Wintergreen Berries Location; Become A Botanist In RDR 2

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND