How To Get Aiden Pearce In Watch Dogs: Legions? When Will Character Arrive In-game?

Watch Dogs: Legion has finally arrived and it brings along plenty of new content and features to look forward to. The open-world hacking title from Ubisoft is the latest instalment in the Watch Dogs franchise and it comes with a compelling storyline. However, one of the highlights of the title is its gameplay innovation which allows gamers to play as any character that they come across in the city of London. While that's obviously an interesting concept, what's more exciting is the fact that fans can also play as Aiden Pearce, the lead protagonist in the first Watch Dogs game. So, here’s a look at how to get Aiden Pearce in Watch Dogs: Legion.

How to get Aiden Pearce in Watch Dogs: Legion?

Getting your hands on Aiden Pearce is not as easy as recruiting an NPC into your hacker group. This is because the game doesn't offer an ability to unlock the famed character by completing quests and missions. In fact, you are required to spend a good amount of cash to finally acquire him.

To unlock Aiden Pearce in the game, you will need to buy the Watch Dogs: Legion Season Pass. The Season Pass will cost you $40 and feature a bunch of additional missions and other characters. If you have purchased a special (Gold, Ultimate, or Collector's) edition of the game, it already comes with a pass.

However, you should note that Aiden Pearce will only be added in the game sometime in 2021 when Watch Dogs: Legion Bloodline DLC, the game's story expansion, rolls out. The Bloodline expansion will also bring back Wrench along with the Aiden Pearce DLC.

This means that you will have a wait for a few months before you can finally play as Aiden Pearce. In the meantime, you can purchase the Watch Dogs: Legion Season Pass by heading over to the Store menu in the game. Watch Dog: Legions is now available across the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Google Stadia platforms. The video game will also be released on next-generation gaming consoles as a launch title.

Image credits: Ubisoft