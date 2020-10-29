Pumpkin Punisher Bug: Warzone Pumpkin Punisher Blueprint Not Working

The Haunting of Verdansk has been a highly successful event in Call of Duty: Warzone. The limited-time Halloween-themed event has brought an array of content to the battle royale title including new game modes and plenty of collectables. As part of the event, developers have also added a new Trick or Treat hunt which allows players to hunt down 16 pieces of exclusive loot items which ultimately rewards them with the iconic Pumpkin Punisher blueprint for GRAU 5.56 AR.

Warzone Pumpkin Punisher not working

The Pumpkin Punisher blueprint is clearly one of the most impressive blueprints that players can have in the game; however, several players reported that they were unable to unlock the reward after successfully completing the hunt.

The Pumpkin Punisher bug is obviously frustrating for players as the Scavenger hunt requires them to follow a lengthy process to complete the task.

Pumpkin Punisher bug fix

Joe Cecot, co-design director of multiplayer at Infinity Ward, took to Twitter to reveal that users who have been experiencing the Pumpkin Punisher glitch in the game could go through all of the locations to make sure that Warzone identifies and acknowledges each box correctly.

The painful workaround is to revisit each location. If an area is still playing the candy vfx then the reward wasn't logged properly. Keep opening in each area until the candy stops.



Also, Marc is correct. The post Halloween update will fix anyone in this state. — Joe Cecot (@JoeCecot) October 26, 2020

How to get Pumpkin Punisher?

The Pumpkin Punisher blueprint for GRAU 5.56 AR is one of the rewards available during the Haunting of Verdansk. To receive this item, you are required to gather a total of 16 Halloween-themed loot items from across the map. As you head over to these locations, you will find these items in the supply box. The Pumpkin Punisher blueprint is rewarded once all the items are collected. Here are all the different locations on the map where you can find the Halloween-themed loot items:

Airport Stadium Hospital Lumberyard Superstore Storage Town Gulag Dam Boneyard Hills Train TV Station Military Base Port Downtown Quarry

The Haunting of Verdansk event began on October 20 and will run through November 3, 2020. As part of the event, Infinity Ward is also constantly bringing new updates and playlists to the game.

Image credits: Call of Duty