Is Watch Dogs: Legion Multiplayer? When Will Multiplayer Mode Arrive In The Game?

Watch Dogs: Legion is one of the highly anticipated video games to be released this fall. It is one of the incredibly ambitious open-world games from Ubisoft and the third instalment in the popular Watch Dogs franchise. With Watch Dogs: Legion being just a few hours away from its global release, fans are wondering if the video game will actually come with multiplayer mode.

Is Watch Dogs: Legion multiplayer?

Multiplayer is clearly one of the essential features in the Watch Dogs series. Ubisoft has confirmed that the Watch Dogs: Legion will feature a multiplayer mode, although it won't be available at launch.

Fans will have to wait until December 3, 2020, to finally get their hands on the expansive multiplayer offered by the gaming company. Interestingly, the multiplayer will be added to the title in a free update, and also include a bunch of new content and other cool features.

Players will get to experience a number of game modes including special co-op missions, Deathmatch mode, and more. There will also be a PVP mode which will allow gamers to go up against each other in teams of up to 8 players.

Watch Dogs: Legion release time

Watch Dogs: Legion was scheduled to launch on October 29 at 12:01 A.M. ET, which means the game has just been released. However, it should be noted that Watch Dogs: Legion will initially be available only on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, and Uplay on PC. The Epic Games Store version of the game for Windows PC is set to go live starting 11 AM. As for second-generation gaming consoles, the video game will be released on the Xbox Series / Series S and PlayStation 5 consoles as a launch title.

How to play Watch Dogs: Legion?

Watch Dogs: Legion is now available on PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, and Uplay on PC. If you are on the Stadia platform or you have already pre-loaded the game on your gaming console/PC, you can dive into the game right away. Otherwise, you will need to purchase and download the game from your respective platform storefront.

Watch Dogs: Legion is an open-world title from Ubisoft that builds upon its predecessor and adds plenty of ambitious twists and turns along with the unique backstories that are sure to keep the fans engaged for hours. The game also comes with plenty of game modes and promises a witty hacking adventure to the open-world gaming fans. Interestingly, the title also features a multitude of playable characters, all of which come with a depth of personality and can be easily integrated into the campaign.

